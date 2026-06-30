São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Mato Grosso do Sul's Pantanal takes center stage in two new audiovisual productions that showcase different dimensions of one of the world's richest biomes. Beyond being one of the planet's greatest biodiversity sanctuaries, the Pantanal is also a land of stories, cultures, and traditions that shape its unique identity.

Each documentary offers a complementary perspective on the biome, highlighting both its extraordinary natural wealth and its cultural heritage. While Pantanal Negro explores the memory, ancestry, and resilience of Afro-Pantanal communities, Anta - The Film underscores the importance of conserving one of Brazil's most iconic wildlife species.

The central message of both productions is clear: protecting the Pantanal also means preserving the people, stories, and species that define this remarkable region.





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Filmed in Corumbá, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Pantanal Negro journeys through Quilombola communities, cultural traditions, and Afro-tourism initiatives, bringing visibility to stories that often remain outside mainstream narratives. The documentary invites audiences to reflect on identity, belonging, and community-based cultural tourism.





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Meanwhile, Anta - The Film follows the story of South America's largest land mammal, revealing its essential role in forest regeneration and biodiversity conservation. By accompanying researchers and conservation initiatives, the documentary highlights the vital role of science in protecting one of the world's most important wetlands.

Together, these documentaries demonstrate that the future of the Pantanal depends on safeguarding both its natural and cultural heritage, encouraging audiences to embrace a broader understanding of one of the world's most extraordinary ecosystems.

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Source: Brasil DNA