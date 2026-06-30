WW International Inc.: Weight Watchers Med+ Establishes Access to GLP-1s Through Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) ("Weight Watchers"), the global leader in science-backed weight health, today announced that Weight Watchers Med+ will support Medicare members seeking access to GLP-1 medications under the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program.

Through the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program, eligible beneficiaries purchase GLP-1 medications for weight loss, including Zepbound, KwikPen, Foundayo, and Wegovypen and pill, for $50 per month. The program will run from July 1, 2026 through December 31, 2027. In addition to prescribing medication when appropriate and managing care for these medications, Weight Watchers helps Med+ members navigate insurance coverage, paperwork, and prior authorizations so they can easily access care.

"For many people, weight loss is about health, mobility and being able to keep doing the things they love. At Weight Watchers, our goal is to make the process feel less overwhelming by helping members understand their options, access care and receive a GLP-1 prescription if they're eligible, while also providing the support they need to live well on treatment," said Scott Honken, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer, Weight Watchers.

To qualify for the Medicare Bridge program, you must have Medicare Part D, meet clinical eligibility, and have a prescription for an eligible GLP-1 medication. This medication must be used alongside ongoing lifestyle changes, including nutrition and physical activity, to support weight loss and maintenance.

As Medicare beneficiaries consider GLP-1 treatment, Weight Watchers, a trusted brand for older adults on their health journey, offers comprehensive care beyond providing a prescription. Our Med + program blends clinical oversight with behavioral tools to deliver sustainable results. In addition to clinical care, members access nutrition support, medication tracking, refill reminders, and expert GLP-1 coaches through our integrated GLP-1 Success Program. Crucially for older adults, the program includes tailored strength-building guidance to preserve muscle mass and reduce the risk of frailty and falls.

Weight Watchers data show that Med+ members prescribed a GLP-1 medication who regularly engaged with the GLP-1 Success Program lost 29.1% more body weight on average at 12 months than those who did not engage in behavioral support.1 In addition, 73% of Med+ members given the GLP-1 Success Program say that Weight Watchers Med+ helps minimize weight-loss medication side effects.2

ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business' full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com

For investor inquiries, please contact

John Mills or Anna Kate Heller

WeightWatchers@icrinc.com

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Melissa Garbayo

melissa.garbayo@ww.com

1 Based on an internal analysis of 3,325 members who requested at least 1 GLP-1 medication refill through Weight Watchers Med+ and self-reported both a starting weight and weight at week 52. On average, members who logged in to the GLP-1 Success Program at least 4 days each week (n=376) lost 22.20% body weight, and members who never logged in to the app (n=2,949) lost 17.20% body weight in 52 weeks. Not a randomized, controlled clinical trial. Self-reported outcomes have not been independently verified. Individual results may vary.

2 Based on an internal data analysis of 92,160 members who received a treatment plan, were prescribed an injectable GLP-1 medication through Weight Watchers, and recorded their starting weight and completed a weigh-in 4 weeks after starting their treatment plan.