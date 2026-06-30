Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc.: Dogwood Therapeutics Appoints Iain Dukes, Venture Partner at OrbiMed, as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DWTX) ("Dogwood" or the "Company"), a company that focuses on developing first-in-class, new non-opioid medicines to treat pain and neuropathy, today announced the appointment of veteran biopharma industry executive and OrbiMed partner, Iain Dukes, Ph.D., as Chair of the Company's newly formed Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB").

As Chair of the SAB, Dr. Dukes will advise the Company's leadership team and Board on scientific developments for the Company's pipeline of novel therapeutics for pain and neuropathy. Dogwood is currently advancing Halneuron in chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain ("CINP"), with Phase 2b data anticipated in the fall of 2026, and SP16 in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy ("CIPN"), which has received FDA clearance to progress into Phase 1b development.

"Iain is widely recognized throughout the biopharma industry as a successful scientist, investor and business leader, and we are delighted to welcome him as Chair of our newly formed SAB," said Greg Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Dogwood Therapeutics. "Dr. Dukes has deep experience in the field of ion channel therapeutics development, and this experience is directly relevant to our ongoing development of Halneuron, a Na V 1.7 sodium channel inhibitor. We look forward to his guidance and expertise as we further expand our SAB and advance our pipeline of novel therapeutics for pain and neuropathy."

Dr. Dukes is a Venture Partner at OrbiMed Advisors LLC. He previously served as Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development and Licensing for Merck Research Laboratories. Prior to joining Merck, Dr. Dukes was Vice President of External Research and Development at Amgen. He has also served as President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of Essentialis Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of breakthrough medicines for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. Previously, Dr. Dukes was Vice President of Scientific and Technology Licensing at GlaxoSmithKline, and he held various positions at Glaxo Wellcome, including Head of Exploratory Development for Metabolic and Urogenital Diseases and Head of Ion Channel Drug Discovery Group. Dr. Dukes serves on the Board of Directors at Ikena Oncology and Traws Pharma, and privately held biotechnology companies NeRRe Therapeutics, Rathlin Therapeutics, ENYO Pharma, Feldan Therapeutics and Angiex Therapeutics. He holds an M.J. and D.Phil. from the University of Oxford, an M.S. in Cardiovascular Studies from the University of Leeds, and a B.S. in Pharmacology from the University of Bath.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DWTX) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class, non-opioid medicines to treat pain and neuropathic disorders. The Dogwood research pipeline includes two first-in-class development candidates, Halneuron and SP16 IV.

Our lead product candidate, Halneuron, is in Phase 2b development to treat pain conditions including the neuropathic pain associated with chemotherapy treatment. Halneuron has been granted fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of CINP. Halneuron is a non-opioid, Na V 1.7 analgesic which is a highly specific voltage-gated sodium channel modulator, a mechanism known to be effective for reducing pain transmission. In clinical studies, Halneuron treatment has demonstrated pain reduction in pain related to general cancer and in pain related to chronic chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain CINP. SP16 IV is a low-density lipoprotein receptor related protein-1 agonist ("LRP1") with potential to treat neuropathy and prevent or repair nerve damage following chemotherapy. SP16's activity as an LRP1 agonist in turn provides alpha-1-antitrypsin-like activity. Consistent with alpha-1-antitrypsin anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory actions, SP16 preclinically demonstrated anti-inflammatory (analgesic) action via potential reductions in IL-6, IL-8, IL1B and TNF-alpha levels, as well as potential to repair damaged tissue via increases in pAKT and pERK that regulate fundamental processes like growth, proliferation and survival. The forthcoming SP16 IV Phase 1b CIPN trial is fully funded by the National Cancer Institute.

Dogwood Therapeutic's largest shareholder is a member of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc., which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 0775).

For more information, please visit www.dwtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Dogwood's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the completion, timing and results of current and future clinical studies relating to Dogwood's product candidates. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Dogwood undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com