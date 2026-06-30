Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Bighorn Metals Corp. ("Bighorn" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares were listed on the CSE today following the filing of a non-offering prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission. The ticker symbol is HRNY.

Bighorn has an option to acquire a 100% stake in the Loljuh property in British Columbia. It comprises more than 1,600 hectares of land and is located near the towns of Smithers and Houston in the province's Omineca region. The Company plans to complete an exploration program at the property this year, as recommended in a recent technical report, which noted that the Loljuh property is prospective for gold and other metals.

"The Omineca region is among the most active areas in Western Canada for greenfield precious metals exploration," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "Bighorn is the fourth new company we have welcomed to the CSE since June of last year that is focused on this region. We wish the company success with its exploration program."

"Listing on the CSE is an exciting step for Bighorn and our shareholders," said Kosta Tsoutsis, CEO of Bighorn Metals. "The Loljuh property sits in one of British Columbia's most prospective regions, and we are eager to get on the ground this season and demonstrate its potential."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)