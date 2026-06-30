Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (BVL: STG) ("STRACON" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held in a virtual-only format on June 30, 2026 (the "Meeting"). All matters put before shareholders at the Meeting were approved. The Meeting was the Company's first annual general meeting of shareholders following its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 22, 2025 and on the Lima Stock Exchange on January 16, 2026.

A total of 52,109,799 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 99.46% of the 52,394,719 common shares issued and outstanding as at the May 19, 2026 record date.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved each of the following matters, in each case as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 19, 2026 (the "Circular"):

setting the number of directors of the Company at seven;

electing each of the seven director nominees named in the Circular;

appointing Tanaka, Valdivia, Arribas & Asociados Sociedad Civil de R.L. (operating under the name "EY Peru") as auditor of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and

ratifying the amendment to By-law No. 2 of the Company adopted by the Board of Directors on April 22, 2026.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Fernando Garcia-Rosell, Stephen Dixon, Camilo Villaveces, Miguel Aramburú, Thomas Keller, Felipe Cantuarias and Paula Caldwell St-Onge.

The Board of Directors thanks shareholders for their participation in the Company's first annual general meeting as a public company and for their continued support.

Detailed Voting Results

The detailed results of the votes cast by ballot at the Meeting were as follows.

Setting the Number of Directors at Seven

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 52,109,799 100.00% 0 0.00%

Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fernando Garcia-Rosell 52,109,799 100.00% 0 0.00% Stephen Dixon 52,109,799 100.00% 0 0.00% Camilo Villaveces 52,109,799 100.00% 0 0.00% Miguel Aramburú 52,109,799 100.00% 0 0.00% Thomas Keller 52,109,799 100.00% 0 0.00% Felipe Cantuarias 52,109,799 100.00% 0 0.00% Paula Caldwell St-Onge 52,109,799 100.00% 0 0.00%

As each nominee received a greater number of votes "for" than votes "withheld," each nominee was elected in accordance with the Company's majority voting policy.

Appointment of Auditor

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 52,109,799 100.00% 0 0.00%

Ratification of Amendment to By-law No. 2

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 52,083,603 99.95% 26,196 0.05%

A report of voting results for the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About STRACON Group

STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the composition of the Board of Directors and the Company's governance practices. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Website: www.stracon-group.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303534

Source: STRACON Group Holding Inc.