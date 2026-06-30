Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC Pink: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to report the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") held on June 29, 2026. Playgon is also providing an update with respect to its proposed transactions which were previously announced on May 29, 2026.

With respect to the Meeting, Playgon is pleased to announce that all resolutions set out in the management information circular of the Company dated May 28, 2026 (the "Circular") were approved by Shareholders at the meeting, including, as it relates to the debt settlement resolution (as more fully detailed in the Circular and the Company's previous press release), by a majority of disinterested Shareholders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The total number of Common Shares represented at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, was 171,303,959 Common Shares, representing approximately 31% of the 551,284,151 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at the applicable record date for the Meeting. The final results of the votes were as follows:

Motion Votes For % of Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld % Of Votes

Against/Withheld Election of Directors No less than 166,287,839 No less than 97.6% No more than 4,084,799 No more than 2.4% Appointment of Auditors 170,372,638 100% 0 0% Ratification of Stock Option Plan 170,017,538 99.8% 355,100 0.2% Share Consolidation 169,947,538 99.75% 425,100 0.25% Debt Settlement* 120,622,659 99.65% 425,100 0.35%

*Excludes an aggregate of 49,324,879 Common Shares held by insiders and other interested parties who voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Further details relating to these matters are set forth in the Circular and in the Company's previous press release available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

As noted above, on May 29, 2026, the Company announced it would be seeking the approval of the Shareholders for purposes of, among other things, approving a share consolidation and a settlement of outstanding debt in consideration for the issuance of Common Shares. The Company further announced that it would be pursuing a strategic repositing, a name change and a private placement financing for up to $10 million. In addition to the approval of the Shareholders, the Company is continuing to pursue these initiatives and has, to date, obtained signatures to subscription and set-off agreements from many of its creditors, and is continuing its efforts to secure the necessary financing and the approval of the TSXV. However, at this time, the Company does not expect to close the transactions as at the date hereof (as previously communicated), but believes it will be able to close the necessary transactions in the coming weeks. The Company will continue to provide updates as such updates become available. Completion of the proposed transactions continue to remain subject to the Company obtaining the necessary financing, the receipt of additional signed subscription and set-off agreements from its remaining creditors, and the approval of the TSXV. All such transactions remain subject to the terms, forward-looking information and other risk factors included in the Circular and in its previous press release.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino and E-Table games which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's intention or ability to complete the proposed transactions on the terms previously communicated, or at all, the timing of closing of any of the transactions referenced herein and therein, the amount of the financing to be raised, the receipt of any required approvals and timing of same, including the approval of the TSXV and the approval of the Company's debtholders, and other forward-looking statements included in the Company's press release dated May 29, 2026. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the Company, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedarplus.ca). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represents the Company's current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except if required by applicable securities laws. There are no assurances any of the transactions referenced herein, including the holding of the Meeting and the completion of the Share Consolidation, Name Change, Debt Settlement and Private Placement, will be completed on the terms and conditions referenced herein, or at all.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303544

Source: Playgon Games Inc.