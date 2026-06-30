Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") announces today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2026.

At the Meeting, Steppe Gold shareholders voted on the following matters, the full details of which are set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 28, 2026, issued in connection with the Meeting, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

According to the proxies received, the following five individuals nominated to serve on Steppe Gold's Board of Directors (the "Board"), were elected by shareholders as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Batjargal Zamba 156,131,275 99.80% 308,554 0.20% Jargalan Sereenen 152,681,555 97.60% 3,758,274 2.40% Marina Lerner 156,131,276 99.80% 308,553 0.20% Tserenbadam Dugeree 156,131,266 99.80% 308,563 0.20% Dulguun Erdenebaatar 152,681,555 97.60% 3,758,274 2.40%

According to the proxies received, Emmerich, Córdova y Asociados S. Civil de R.L., member firm of KPMG International, were re-appointed as Steppe Gold's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders and the Board was authorized to fix their renumeration, as an ordinary resolution of shareholders as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 158,021,020 99.71% 465,205 0.29%

A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold Ltd. is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For more information, please contact:

Tserenbadam Dugeree, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ariuntsetseg Batsaikhan, Interim Chief Financial Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303470

Source: Steppe Gold Ltd.