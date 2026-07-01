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PR Newswire
01.07.2026 07:30 Uhr
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2026 Golden Melody Festival Concludes Successfully

Global Music Leaders Share Industry Insights as GMA37 Emerging Artists Shine

TAIPEI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Golden Melody Festival has successfully concluded. As one of the most important B2B music industry platforms in the mandarin world, this year's festival welcomed more than 50 music professionals and buyers from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Australia, strengthening connections between Taiwan's music industry and the global market through the GMA Conference.

This year's conference featured internationally renowned speakers discussing music production, global markets, and the music economy. U.S. Music Supervisor Brittany Whyte, known for The Twilight Saga and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, shared how music shapes the identity of film and television. Manuel ABUD, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, explored the global rise of Latin music, emphasizing that emotional connection, industry collaboration, and cross-border partnerships matter more than language in reaching international audiences.

The festival also welcomed 30 international professionals and buyers from more than 20 countries and territories, the largest delegation in its history. Many first-time participants praised Taiwan's vibrant music scene and expressed strong interest in future collaborations. Many praised the festival and noted that "Taiwanese pop music possesses a strong local identity. There are many outstanding artists and labels here whose music can truly resonate with audiences around the world."

The Opening Event featured remarks from Gurjeet Chima, Global Vice President and Head of International Markets at Penske Media Corporation (PMC), parent company of Billboard. She remarked, "Music has the power to connect the world, and we have great confidence in the international potential of the Golden Melody Awards' emerging artists," while reaffirming PMC and Billboard's commitment to expanding global opportunities for Taiwanese artists.

From June 24 to 26, GMA Showcase featured nine groups of artists alongside performers from Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. Selected showcase acts will continue their international journey through the GMA Partnership Program, performing at Sonik Philippines, Waves Vienna, and Iceland Airwaves, further bringing Taiwanese music to audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002828/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002827/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2026-golden-melody-festival-concludes-successfully-302815412.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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