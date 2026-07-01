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WKN: A3C9V4 | ISIN: BMG702782084 | Ticker-Symbol: FPO
Stuttgart
01.07.26 | 09:15
0,086 Euro
-1,71 % -0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0870,09009:46
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Petra Diamonds Limited - Application for admission of shares

Petra Diamonds Limited - Application for admission of shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

01 July 2026

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(" Petra", or the " Company")

Application for admission of shares

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that, as per the announcement of 4 December 2025, and in accordance with the terms of the 2025 Refinancing, the Board has approved to settle the payment of amounts due to bondholders under the June 2026 coupon in full via the issuance of new shares in the Company.

As a result, the June 2026 coupon of US$13.0 million (at a rate of 11.5% per annum interest) for the Notes is to be paid in shares at a price of 50p per share. The Company confirms that it has made an application to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 19,219,980 ordinary shares ( "Admission") to settle this interest amount. The exchange rate applied for the conversion was 1GBP =0.7441 USD.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with its obligations under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs"), following Admission, the Company's share capital will consist of 354,640,773 Ordinary Shares of 0.05 pence each in issue with voting rights, none of which are held in treasury.

The figure of 354,640,773 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for any calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London

Julia Stone

Kelsey Traynor

Telephone: +44 (0)7495470187

investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra's Ordinary Shares are admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the FCA's Official List and are admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "PDL". The Company's loan notes, due in 2030, are listed on EuroNext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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