Athene Holding Ltd.: Athene Names Larik Hall as Senior Vice President, Head of Athene Japan

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene, the leading retirement solutions company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), today announced that Larik Hall has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Japan. Hall will be based in Japan and will oversee Athene's growth strategy to accelerate the expansion of retirement solutions offered in the country.

"Japan is one of the most important retirement markets globally, shaped by an aging demographic, a growing need for long-term retirement security and a new economic regime that has demanded a new playbook," said Grant Kvalheim, CEO of Athene. "Larik's strong track record of building retirement businesses and meaningful experience leading large-scale insurance platforms in the Japanese market makes him exceptionally well suited to expand Athene's footprint locally."

Hall brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the retirement industry, including more than a decade in the Japanese market. Prior to joining Athene, he was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Ayco where he led the insurance practice. Hall has also held senior leadership roles at AIG, MetLife Alico and MassMutual.

"I am honored to join Athene and lead its Japan strategy at such an important time," said Hall. "Japan is one of the world's most sophisticated insurance markets, with unique demographic and retirement needs. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation, deepening trusted relationships and delivering new and needed retirement solutions at scale to support Japan's long-term retirement security."

Since its first transaction with Japanese cedents in 2020, Athene has reinsured more than $20 billion in assets across eight transactions, helping insurers manage risk, operate with greater efficiency and innovate in service of policyholders. Athene's alignment with Apollo brings together balance sheet strength, retirement expertise and world-class asset management capabilities to help meet Japan's growing demand for long-term capital and safe yield solutions.

About Athene

Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with $448 billion of total assets as of March 31, 2026, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact:

Alyssa Castelli

Director, External Relations

+1 (646) 768-7304

Alyssa.castelli@athene.com