Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center: Dr. Rubinstein Advances Regenerative Injectable Offerings with Selphyl PRFM and Selphyller Gel at Both New York and New Jersey Locations

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon upgrades PRF EZ Gel treatments with Selphyl PRFM technology at Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY and Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ.

NEWBURGH, NY AND MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Ran Y. Rubinstein, MD , a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon serving patients throughout New York and New Jersey, has announced an upgrade to the regenerative injectable offerings at both of his practice locations. PRF EZ Gel treatments are now performed using the Selphyl PRFM system and Selphyller Gel, a more advanced approach to platelet-rich fibrin therapy that builds on the regenerative principles of standard PRF while offering meaningful clinical advantages in consistency, treatment efficiency, and duration of results.

The upgrade is now in effect at Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY and Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ, giving patients throughout the Hudson Valley and Bergen County access to one of the most refined autologous injectable options currently available in aesthetic medicine.

From PRF EZ Gel to Selphyl PRFM: Understanding the Advancement

PRF EZ Gel has gained significant recognition among patients seeking natural, regenerative alternatives to synthetic dermal fillers. As a fully autologous treatment created entirely from the patient's own blood, it offers a biocompatible approach to facial rejuvenation that works by releasing growth factors and cytokines gradually through a fibrin scaffold, supporting tissue quality and subtle soft-tissue improvement over time.

Selphyl PRFM (Platelet-Rich Fibrin Matrix) refines this process through a proprietary closed system that converts PRP into a structured fibrin matrix. This matrix localizes platelets and growth factors at the treatment site, allowing for a more concentrated and sustained release of up to seven days, which is significantly longer than the release window associated with standard PRF approaches. The result is a more targeted and clinically supported regenerative response in the treated area.

Selphyller Gel advances the technology further by converting Selphyl PRFM into a viscous, gel-like consistency through controlled thermal processing. Unlike standard EZ Gel, which typically produces more subtle volume improvement and requires three treatments spaced approximately six weeks apart, Selphyller Gel functions as a true autologous filler, providing more immediate soft-tissue support alongside sustained regenerative activity. Results are generally achievable in a single treatment session, with volume restoration effects lasting three to six months. The slow release of growth factors additionally supports collagen production, new blood vessel formation, and gradual fat cell regeneration over time.

Because both products are derived entirely from the patient's own blood with no synthetic additives, they are fully biocompatible and carry no risk of hypersensitivity reactions associated with foreign materials.

Why PRF EZ Gel Remains Central to the Treatment

Despite the upgrade to the Selphyl system, PRF EZ Gel remains the foundational term patients use when searching for this category of treatment, and for good reason. The core approach is the same: a blood draw, centrifugation to isolate platelet-rich fibrin, and the creation of an autologous injectable gel through controlled thermal processing. What changes with Selphyl PRFM and Selphyller Gel is the precision and performance of that process: a refinement that produces more consistent, more durable, and more clinically supported outcomes for patients.

At both practice locations, PRF EZ Gel & PRFM treatments are now performed using the Selphyl system, and patients can expect the same natural, physician-led approach to treatment planning that has made these offerings a trusted option for facial rejuvenation at Dr. Rubinstein's practices.

The Importance of Advanced Injector Expertise

Unlike hyaluronic acid fillers, which can be dissolved with hyaluronidase if needed, PRF EZ Gel and Selphyller Gel treatments are not reversible in the same way. Once administered, the autologous gel integrates with the body's own tissue over time, making provider selection and a thorough understanding of facial anatomy especially critical to achieving safe, natural-looking outcomes.

Dr. Rubinstein's background as a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with extensive surgical and injectable experience positions him well to deliver precise results with regenerative treatments of this kind. Every treatment plan is developed following a thorough consultation in which facial anatomy, skin quality, and aesthetic goals are carefully evaluated to ensure the most appropriate approach is recommended.

Preparing for PRF EZ Gel & PRFM Treatment

Patients considering PRF EZ Gel or Selphyller Gel treatment at either practice location are encouraged to prepare in advance to optimize the quality of their PRF and PRFM sample. For several days leading up to the appointment, staying well hydrated supports better platelet quality and facilitates a smoother collection process. Patients should also avoid alcohol, NSAIDs such as ibuprofen or aspirin, blood thinners, and antibiotics for several days prior to treatment, as these can affect platelet count and function. Specific pre-treatment instructions are provided during consultation.

About Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein

Ran Y. Rubinstein, MD is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. He is an active member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.

His approach to injectable treatments emphasizes precision, facial harmony, and natural-looking results. Every treatment plan is tailored to the patient's facial anatomy and long-term aesthetic goals, ensuring outcomes that enhance facial balance without appearing overdone.

Dr. Rubinstein believes in giving back through teaching his peers. This began during his tenure as an Assistant Clinical Professor at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He now dedicates his time as a national aesthetic injection trainer and offers education at Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Center, located at his Montvale, New Jersey practice.

Patients interested in learning more about PRF EZ Gel & PRFM treatments are encouraged to contact the office to schedule a consultation.

About Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is a physician-led facial plastic surgery practice located in Montvale, NJ, serving patients throughout Bergen County and northern New Jersey, including Ridgewood, Paramus, Closter, Tenafly, Westwood, Hillsdale, and Park Ridge. The practice offers advanced facial plastic surgery and a comprehensive range of non-surgical injectable and aesthetic treatments under physician supervision, with a focus on precise, natural-looking outcomes tailored to each patient's facial anatomy and goals.

About Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists is a physician-led aesthetic practice located in Newburgh, NY, serving patients throughout Orange County and the Hudson Valley, including Middletown, Goshen, Cornwall, Poughkeepsie, and the surrounding communities. The practice offers advanced facial plastic surgery, comprehensive MedSpa services, and non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments under physician supervision, with a focus on natural-looking results tailored to each patient's anatomy and goals.

Media Contact:

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists

200 Stony Brook Court

Newburgh, NY 12550

Phone: (845) 863-1772

yourfacemd.com

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, LLC

160 Summit Ave, Suite 201

Montvale, NJ 07645

Phone: (201) 391-1135

rubinsteinplasticsurgerycenter.com

SOURCE: Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-rubinstein-advances-regenerative-injectable-offerings-with-selphy-1184679