Customers can now set up Expensify, automate expenses, and analyze spend using natural language via email, text, or in-app. Plus, AI-powered workflow agents are now in beta.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced expanded capabilities for Concierge AI, enabling customers to configure their Expensify accounts, automate expense management tasks, and analyze spend using natural language through email, text, or directly in the Expensify app.

New capabilities include:

Conversational analytics: Ask questions about spending by employee, category, merchant, workspace, reporting period, and more, then receive visual charts and explanations.

Ask questions about spending by employee, category, merchant, workspace, reporting period, and more, then receive visual charts and explanations. Chat-based expense management: Create, edit, categorize, tag, submit, approve, and reject expenses and reports using natural language.

Create, edit, categorize, tag, submit, approve, and reject expenses and reports using natural language. Workspace administration: Configure policies, create rules, troubleshoot account issues, and update settings simply by asking Concierge.

Configure policies, create rules, troubleshoot account issues, and update settings simply by asking Concierge. Cross-channel access: Interact with Concierge AI through email, text message, or the Expensify app.

Interact with Concierge AI through email, text message, or the Expensify app. Autonomous workflow agents (in beta): Define custom instructions for AI agents that can perform routine expense management tasks autonomously, with a complete audit trail.

"AI should eliminate work, not create another interface to learn," said David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. "With Concierge AI, customers can simply ask a question or make a request in plain English, whether they're replying to an email, sending a text, or using the app. Concierge can understand the request, complete the work, explain what it did, and keep improving over time."

Customers can begin using the new Concierge AI capabilities immediately by emailing concierge@expensify.com, replying to an existing Concierge email, sending a text message to 47777 (US numbers only), or interacting with Concierge directly within the Expensify app.

Want to see Concierge AI in action? Check out this short video.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way for businesses of all sizes to manage expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Trusted by 15 million members worldwide and a top-rated app across G2, Trustpilot, and TrustRadius, Expensify uses AI to automate the busywork so teams can focus on running their business. Learn more at expensify.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701645763/en/

Contacts:

Lindsey Revill, press@expensify.com