China Petroleum Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) has received the Corporate Social Responsibility Best Practice Award at the 3rd Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference in Mainz, Germany, for its case study on carbon footprint management and low-carbon development.

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Huang Yiyang (L), Chinese Consul General in Frankfurt, presents the award to a representative of Sinopec.

The conference jury said Sinopec has developed a carbon management framework centered on product carbon footprint management, covering the full product life cycle while aligning with both Chinese and European standards. It cited the company's work with German chemical producer BASF to achieve mutual recognition of carbon footprint accounting methodologies as a milestone that could support greener cooperation across international industrial supply chains.

According to the jury, Sinopec's efforts span green energy supply, low-carbon technology development and supply chain carbon assessment, providing what it described as a practical example of ESG implementation in the global energy and chemicals sector.

A Sinopec representative delivered a keynote speech titled "Cleaner Energy, Better Life: Deepening China-Europe Green Cooperation for a Low-Carbon Future", saying that green and low-carbon development has become a shared objective for countries worldwide.

"'Cleaner Energy, Better Life' is both Sinopec's roadmap for green development and our commitment to sustainable growth," the representative said, adding that China and Europe have broad opportunities to expand cooperation in the low-carbon transition.

The representative also described the conference as an open platform that helps Chinese and European companies strengthen dialogue and cooperation on ESG and sustainable development.

According to Sinopec, carbon footprint management has become a key part of both its ESG strategy and its international business development.

The company has established a management system covering the entire product life cycle while integrating domestic and international standards. For example, the company's collaboration with BASF aimed to improve the interoperability of carbon data between Chinese and European companies and facilitate cross-border industrial cooperation.

In addition, Sinopec said it has incorporated carbon footprint management into its procurement and supply chain operations by embedding low-carbon requirements throughout the sourcing process, with the goal of promoting greener supply chains and supporting the broader transition toward lower-carbon industrial development.

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