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WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 09:30
54,80 Euro
-1,35 % -0,75
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HIAB OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIAB OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,6553,7517:42
53,6553,7517:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 15:35 Uhr
67 Leser
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Hiab establishes a new incentive plan for key employees

HIAB CORPORATION | Stock Exchange Release | 01 July 2026 16:35:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Hiab Corporation has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for certain key employees of the group. The purpose of the plan is to retain and commit key personnel during the integration phase following the acquisition of Labrie Environmental Group ("the Transaction"), aligning management and shareholder interests to secure successful synergies and financial growth.

The Integration Performance Share Programme 2026-2028 consists of one vesting period covering the period from the closing of the Transaction until the end of 2028. Under this plan, the target group has the opportunity to earn Hiab Corporation's class B shares ("Share") upon achieving specific performance criteria. These criteria are tied to the achievement of defined integration milestones and specific financial targets. The potential rewards under the plan will be paid after the vesting period ends. As a rule, the reward will not be paid if the participant's employment or director contract has terminated before reward payment.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the Integration Performance Share Programme 2026-2028 corresponds to a maximum total of 150,000 Shares, which includes the proportion to be paid in cash to cover taxes and social security contributions. The target group consists of up to 15 key employees. The potential reward will be paid partly in Shares and partly in cash.

Hiab Corporation
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
Laura Salminen, Vice President Performance and Rewards, tel. +358 50 401 4462

Further information for investors:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

About Us
Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's sales in 2025 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs approximately 5,200 people. www.hiabgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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