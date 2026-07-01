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WKN: A2JNAX | ISIN: SE0010413567 | Ticker-Symbol: AB7A
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 15:25
1,238 Euro
-1,12 % -0,014
Branche
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OMX Iceland 15
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ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
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ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
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1,2741,37217:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)

Arion Bank's Pillar II capital requirement is 2.0% from 30 June 2026, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from last year's review.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland evaluates risk factors in the operations of financial institutions in the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) and examines how they handle these risk factors in operations, cf. the Financial Undertakings Act No. 161/2002. Financial institutions which are considered systemically important are assessed annually.

The conclusion of the SREP is that the bank should, from 30 June 2026, hold additional regulatory capital amounting to 2.0% of Risk Exposure Amount, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from last year's review.

Arion Bank's total capital requirement, including the combined capital buffer requirement is 19.7%, unchanged from previous year.

For any further information please contact:

Theodór Friðbertsson, Investor Relations at Arion Bank, ir@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 6760 or Eirikur Dor Jonsson, Head of Treasury at Arion Bank, eirikur.jonsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 7171

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.