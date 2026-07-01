Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)

Arion Bank's Pillar II capital requirement is 2.0% from 30 June 2026, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from last year's review.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland evaluates risk factors in the operations of financial institutions in the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) and examines how they handle these risk factors in operations, cf. the Financial Undertakings Act No. 161/2002. Financial institutions which are considered systemically important are assessed annually.

The conclusion of the SREP is that the bank should, from 30 June 2026, hold additional regulatory capital amounting to 2.0% of Risk Exposure Amount, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from last year's review.

Arion Bank's total capital requirement, including the combined capital buffer requirement is 19.7%, unchanged from previous year.

For any further information please contact:

Theodór Friðbertsson, Investor Relations at Arion Bank, ir@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 6760 or Eirikur Dor Jonsson, Head of Treasury at Arion Bank, eirikur.jonsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 7171