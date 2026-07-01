Annovis Bio Inc.: Annovis Appoints Cheng Fang, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

MALVERN, Pa., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced the promotion of Cheng Fang, Ph.D., to Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Fang, who joined Annovis in 2021 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Research and Development, will lead scientific strategy and research operations across the Company's AD and PD programs, including translational science, clinical development, biomarker strategy, and regulatory interactions. Her promotion comes at a pivotal moment, as Annovis advances its lead drug candidate, buntanetap, toward top-line data readout from the pivotal Phase 3 AD study and a subsequent New Drug Application (NDA) submission.

"Cheng has been instrumental in deepening our understanding of buntanetap's therapeutic potential, designing and overseeing rigorous, high-quality clinical trials that integrate both traditional cognitive and functional as well as innovative biomarker endpoints," said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Annovis Bio. "Her dedication and expertise have brought us to the cusp of a defining moment for our company and for the patient community. As we approach these pivotal scientific and regulatory milestones, there is no one better suited to lead our scientific efforts forward."

"I am honored to take on this role at such a defining moment for Annovis," said Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. "I am proud of the work our team has put into advancing buntanetap, and I am energized by what lies ahead. I look forward to building on this foundation as we work to bring a meaningful new therapy to the patients and families who are counting on us."

Dr. Fang has held multiple senior leadership and academic roles spanning translational research, clinical development, and regulatory strategy, with a sustained focus on understanding and treating neurodegenerative diseases. She earned her Ph.D. in Neuroscience from The Pennsylvania State University and her B.S. in Biopharmaceutical Sciences from Nanjing University.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company's SEC filings under "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com