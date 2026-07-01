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WKN: 909943 | ISIN: AT0000652011 | Ticker-Symbol: EBO
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 16:52
115,10 Euro
-1,37 % -1,60
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ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
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115,60116,0017:50
115,50116,0017:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 15:12 Uhr
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AB Artea bankas: Erste Group Research Publishes Updated Equity Research Report on Artea Bank

1 July 2026. Erste Group Research, part of Erste Group, one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe, has published an updated equity research report on Artea Bank. In the report, analysts raised their recommendation for Artea Bank shares to Buy from Accumulate and increased the target price to EUR 1.15 per share from EUR 0.96.

The updated report assesses Artea Bank's current position and outlook, focusing on recent financial results, shareholder and management changes, Tesonet's potential role as a strategic investor, and the factors expected to support earnings recovery and shareholder returns.

Analysts note that Tesonet's entry into Artea Bank's shareholder structure, along with its agreements to increase its ownership stake, could have a significant positive impact on the bank's strategic direction and technological transformation.

In assessing the outlook for Artea Bank shares, the report points to several supporting factors: Tesonet's stake-building as a valuation reference point, the bank's valuation relative to listed peers, expected improvements in net interest margin, a solid capital position, and potential shareholder distributions through dividends and share buybacks.

Artea Bank is also covered by Enlight Research, Signet Bank, Norne Securities, Swedbank and WOOD & Company. The research reports are available to investors on Artea Bank's website.

If you would like to receive Artea Bank news for investors directly to your inbox, subscribe to our newsletter-

Important Notice:

Erste Group reports are prepared on behalf of Artea Bank and based on publicly available information. Reports are published for informational purposes only and do not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, investment advice or a recommendation by Artea Bank to buy, sell or enter into any other transactions in respect of Artea Bank shares. The information provided may not form the basis of any subsequent transaction. Investors are responsible for making their own investment decisions based on the information published.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt
+370 610 44447


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.