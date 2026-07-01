Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. ("Rock Tech" or the "Company") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) announces the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 26, 2026.

A total of 6,722,634 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 5.60% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 22, 2026 were approved, including (i) the election of all director nominees, namely Dirk Harbecke (98.77% for), Michelle Gahagan (99.95% for) and Dr. Beate Degen (99.93% for), (ii) the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company (99.93% for), (iii) approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (98.89% for), and (iv) approval of a special resolution authorizing the consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for between two (2) and fifteen (15) pre-consolidation common shares, with the final consolidation ratio to be determined by the board of directors (98.54% for). The implementation of any share consolidation remains subject to the determination of the board of directors and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Management

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium - supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Red Rock, Ontario, Canada (up to 32,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly owned Georgia Lake Project, which is expected to contribute to a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local Indigenous communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the development of the Company's lithium converter projects in Germany and Canada, anticipated production capacities, the development of the Georgia Lake Project, the sourcing of raw materials, recycling initiatives, supply chain objectives, the implementation of any share consolidation approved by shareholders, and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the Company's ability to advance its development projects as planned, obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals and permits, secure financing on acceptable terms, procure equipment and services necessary for its operations, source raw materials from expected suppliers, maintain relationships with Indigenous communities and other stakeholders, and continue to execute its business strategy as currently contemplated.

There may also be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and annual information form filed with the applicable securities regulators.

No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.