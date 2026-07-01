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WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
01.07.26 | 18:32
36,400 Euro
+2,82 % +1,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,60037,00019:04
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 17:30 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Issue of Equity

Oxford Instruments Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Issue of equity

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (PRM) sourcebook 1.6.4R, the Company announces that it has issued 6,852 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of share options granted under the Company's share option plans, and issuance of shares under the same. These Ordinary Shares were previously admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market under a pre-existing block admission to trading.

Details of issuance

Issuer name:

Oxford Instruments plc

Issuer LEI:

213800J364EZD6UCE231

Regulated market on which the shares have been admitted to trading:

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Description and type of financial instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450

Number of shares issued and admitted to trading during period of return:

6,852

Total number of shares in issue and admitted to trading following issuance:

55,121,987

Fungibility:

Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares

Date range of admission to trading:

1 June 2026 to 30 June 2026

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.