Hoover Presidential Foundation: Freedom Truck Rolls into West Branch for Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum Grand Reopening

Interactive America 250 Experience to Visit August 6-9

WEST BRANCH, IA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / One of America's most recognizable traveling tributes to freedom and citizenship will arrive in West Branch this August as part of the Grand Reopening celebration of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum.

The Freedom Truck, a massive mobile museum touring the nation in celebration of America's 250th anniversary, will be on display August 6-9, 2026, at the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site.

The Freedom Truck is part of a fleet of six custom-built 18-wheelers traveling coast to coast as part of the America 250 movement. Featuring immersive exhibits, interactive technology, and educational experiences, the trucks bring America's story directly to communities, schools, military installations, and civic events across the country.

Its appearance in West Branch coincides with the August 6 Grand Reopening of the newly renovated Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, creating a unique opportunity for visitors to experience both America's history and the legacy of one of the nation's most influential public servants.

"Few places are more appropriate for a Freedom Truck visit than West Branch, Iowa," said Tom Schwartz, Director for the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum. "As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, visitors can explore the story of our nation while also discovering the life and legacy of Herbert Hoover, whose commitment to service, humanitarian relief, and civic leadership continues to inspire generations."

The Freedom Truck experience complements the broader America 250 celebration taking place across the nation and reinforces the importance of preserving and sharing America's story. That mission closely aligns with the work of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum and Hoover's own commitment to preserving the nation's historical record through the National Archives system.

"The Freedom Truck provides a wonderful opportunity for visitors to connect the story of America's founding and democratic ideals with the place where Herbert Hoover's own story began," said Pete Swisher, Superintendent of the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site. "As we welcome visitors to West Branch during this special celebration, we invite them to explore the birthplace, historic buildings, and landscapes that shaped one of America's most remarkable public servants."

Long before presidential libraries became common, Herbert Hoover championed the preservation of government records and historical documents, helping strengthen efforts that ultimately shaped the modern National Archives. Today, his presidential library continues that mission by preserving and sharing documents, artifacts, and stories that help Americans better understand their history.

Visitors to West Branch will have the opportunity to experience the Freedom Truck throughout its four-day stay while also exploring the newly reimagined museum, which features updated exhibits, immersive experiences, and expanded educational opportunities designed to connect new generations with Hoover's life and legacy.

For more information about the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum Grand Reopening, visit hooverpresidentialfoundation.org.

About the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum

Located in West Branch, Iowa, the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum collects, preserves, and shares documents and artifacts that record the lives and times of Herbert Hoover, the 31st President, and Lou Henry Hoover, First Lady, of the United States. The museum is part of the National Archives and Records Administration's Presidential Library system. Photo Credit: Freedom 250

Media Contact: Betsy McCloskey, betsy@plaidswan.com, 563-513-9499

SOURCE: Hoover Presidential Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/freedom-truck-rolls-into-west-branch-for-herbert-hoover-presidential-library-and-museum-gran-1185133