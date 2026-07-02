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WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 18:25
36,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,52036,70007:30
36,52036,70007:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 07:10 Uhr
123 Leser
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ISS World Services A/S: ISS extends and expands partnership with public healthcare provider in Southern Europe

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has extended and expanded its partnership with a public healthcare provider in Southern Europe. The expanded scope of the agreement has an annual value of approximately DKK 100 million.

Copenhagen, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the agreement, ISS will expand its current cleaning services to include additional services while also increasing the scope of cleaning across the customer's site.

The agreement has a duration of two years, with an option to extend for a further two years. Service delivery will commence in July 2026.



For media enquiries: Amanda Simpson, Group Communications, +45 3817 6627 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.