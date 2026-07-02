ISS World Services A/S: ISS extends and expands partnership with public healthcare provider in Southern Europe

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has extended and expanded its partnership with a public healthcare provider in Southern Europe. The expanded scope of the agreement has an annual value of approximately DKK 100 million.

Copenhagen, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the agreement, ISS will expand its current cleaning services to include additional services while also increasing the scope of cleaning across the customer's site.

The agreement has a duration of two years, with an option to extend for a further two years. Service delivery will commence in July 2026.

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