Brixmor Property Group Inc.: Brixmor Property Group Reports Second Quarter Investment Activity, Including $164 Million Of Acquisitions

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today investment activity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. This activity reflects Brixmor's disciplined strategy of clustering its portfolio in attractive markets where the Company can leverage its platform to deliver long-term value and earnings growth, while harvesting assets where value has been maximized.

"We've remained focused on putting capital to work in markets we know best, buying assets where we have conviction in both near-term opportunity and long-term upside," commented Mark T. Horgan, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. "These acquisitions build on our clustering strategy and provide us additional pathways to create value over time through leasing, reinvestment, and densification. Notably, the Mayfair Shopping Center transaction was a milestone for the Company as we issued OP units to fund an acquisition for the first time in our history, expanding our capital toolkit in a meaningful way."

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company acquired four shopping centers for a combined purchase price of $164.3 including: Mayfair Shopping Center , an approximately 221,000 square foot grocery-anchored community center located in the affluent Long Island suburb of Commack, New York, for $70.0 million, including approximately $30.5 million of partnership units ("OP units") of the Company's operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP, and the assumption of approximately $30.5 million of indebtedness on the property. Mayfair Shopping Center is anchored by Lidl, J.Crew Factory, PGA Tour Superstore, Planet Fitness, and Sephora, and complements Brixmor's 13 other assets on Long Island. The center has significant value creation and remerchandising opportunities, including below-market lease expirations over the next few years, densification opportunities, and reinvestment potential to capture outsized tenant demand.



Jones Crossing , an approximately 163,000 square foot grocery-anchored community center located in the high-growth market of College Station, Texas, home to Texas A&M University, for $46.5 million. Jones Crossing is anchored by a market dominant H-E-B and has significant value creation potential including compelling densification and reinvestment opportunities from approximately 15 acres of undeveloped land at the center. The acquisition strengthens the Company's footprint in the college town with Brixmor's two other properties and the main campus within approximately two miles of Jones Crossing.



Vintage Marketplace, an approximately 72,000 square foot grocery-anchored neighborhood center serving a high-traffic retail corridor in the northwest suburbs of Houston, Texas, for $32.7 million. Vintage Marketplace is anchored by a highly productive Whole Foods Market and complements Brixmor's 26 other assets in the Houston, Texas market. The center has significant value creation opportunities, including near-term leasing of vacancies, as well as below-market in-place rents.



Stanford Station , an approximately 97,000 square foot neighborhood center located immediately adjacent to the Company's Publix anchored 23rd Street Station and Walmart anchored Panama City Square properties in Panama City, Florida, for $15.1 million.



Dispositions

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company generated approximately $15.1 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of two shopping centers.





During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company generated approximately $123.0 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of six shopping centers.

CONNECT WITH BRIXMOR

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ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. The Company's 344 retail centers comprise approximately 62 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. Brixmor's properties reflect its vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a valued partner to a broad range of retailers, including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. These factors include (1) changes in national, regional, and local economies, due to global events such as international geopolitical conflicts, international trade disputes, a foreign debt crisis, foreign currency volatility, or due to domestic issues, such as government policies and regulations, tariffs, energy prices, market dynamics, general economic contractions, ongoing levels of inflation and interest rates, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending; (2) local real estate market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in our Portfolio (defined hereafter); (3) competition from other available properties and e-commerce; (4) disruption and/or consolidation in the retail sector, the financial stability of our tenants, and the overall financial condition of large retailing companies, including their ability to pay rent and/or expense reimbursements that are due to us; (5) in the case of percentage rents, the sales volumes of our tenants; (6) increases in property operating expenses, including common area expenses, utilities, insurance, and real estate taxes, which are relatively inflexible and generally do not decrease if revenue or occupancy decrease; (7) increases in the costs to repair, renovate, and re-lease space; (8) earthquakes, wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, damage from rising sea levels due to climate change, other natural disasters, epidemics and/or pandemics, civil unrest, terrorist acts, or acts of war, any of which may result in uninsured or underinsured losses; (9) changes in laws and governmental regulations, including those governing usage, zoning, the environment, privacy, data security, intellectual property rights, and taxes; and (10) cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions to information technology systems used by us, our tenants, or our vendors, which could compromise data or impair business operations. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in our periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.