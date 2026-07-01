Lumine Group Completes the Acquisition of the Video Network Business from Synamedia

TORONTO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group" or "the Company") (TSXV: LMN), a global buy-and-hold forever acquirer of communications and media software businesses, today announced that, through its subsidiary, it has completed the acquisition of the Video Network Business ("the business") from Synamedia. The business will operate under the name "Quortex" as a standalone company, consistent with Lumine's decentralized operating approach.

This acquisition marks Lumine Group's 16th corporate carve-out and deepens Lumine's presence in the Media supply chain domain, particularly across Video Processing, Broadcast Delivery, and Live Streaming.

The transaction was initially announced on June 2, 2026.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group (TSXV: LMN) acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

About Quortex

Quortex helps broadcasters, media companies, operators, and streaming providers turn video into a source of growth.

Its innovative end-to-end solutions simplify operations and optimize video delivery across cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises environments. Learn more at www.quortex.io.

About Synamedia Ltd

Synamedia helps many of the world's leading operators and media companies create, deliver and monetise next-generation video experiences across mobile and big screen. Combining integrated platforms, cloud innovation and trusted operational expertise, Synamedia enables customers to grow audiences, increase engagement and accelerate digital transformation. Synamedia is headquartered in Maidenhead, UK. Learn more at https://www.synamedia.com/.

Lumine Group Media Relations Contact

Erini Andriopoulos

Senior Director of Marketing & Communications, Lumine Group

+1-437-353-4910

erini.andriopoulos@luminegroup.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.