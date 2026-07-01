Lumine Group Acquires Imagine Communications

TORONTO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group" or "the Company") (TSXV: LMN), a global buy-and-hold-forever acquirer of communications and media software businesses, today announced the acquisition of Imagine Communications Holdings Inc. ("Imagine Communications") through one of its subsidiaries. The acquisition deepens Lumine Group's presence across the Media supply chain domain.

Headquartered in the U.S., Imagine Communications is a global provider of Video Connectivity Solutions, Channel Origination software and hardware, and AI-enabled Advertising Management & Monetization solutions.

"Imagine Communications is an important addition to Lumine's growing Media ecosystem," said Tony Garcia, Chief Operating Officer at Lumine Group. "The business will provide origination to our already extensive video processing capabilities, while complementing and expanding TV monetization with its Landmark Sales AI-enabled advertising product, amongst others. Consistent with Lumine's decentralized operating approach, Imagine Communications will continue to operate as an independent business, and as a buy-and-hold forever owner, we are committed to giving them the stability to keep building on their depth of expertise in the industry. We look forward to welcoming this global team and its customers to Lumine, to share our best practices, and to learn from their decades of industry insight."

"We are excited to become part of the Lumine Group global media ecosystem," said Steve Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer at Imagine Communications. "Lumine Group's acquisition approach and buy-and-hold philosophy provide us with a solid foundation on which we can continue to innovate, while providing certainty to our customers and employees. Operating as an autonomous business within Lumine Group, we have a clear path and excellent support to achieve our vision and serve our customers' most critical needs."

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Lumine Group's acquisition of Imagine Communications. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications is one of the longest-established and most respected vendors in the broadcast technology industry. It provides software and infrastructure that enables broadcasters, sports networks, cable operators, and streaming providers to create, manage, distribute, and monetize video content across traditional TV and streaming platforms.

Media Relations Contact

Erini Andriopoulos

Senior Director of Marketing & Communications

Lumine Group

+1-437-353-4910

erini.andriopoulos@luminegroup.com

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