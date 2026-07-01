Abaxx Technologies Inc.: Abaxx Exchange Surpasses 100,000 Contracts Traded in a Single Day

TORONTO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) ("Abaxx" or the "Company"), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, "Abaxx Exchange" and "Abaxx Clearing"), today announced that Abaxx Exchange surpassed 100,000 contracts traded in a single day on July 1, 2026, with total volume reaching 117,879 contracts.

Highlights

Abaxx Exchange reached over 100,000 contracts traded in a single day for the first time on July 1, 2026, with volume totaling 117,879 contracts.

Daily trading volume in Gold Singapore futures (GKS) reached 116,052 contracts for the first time, surpassing its previous single-day high of 45,501 contracts set on May 14, 2026.

This activity reflects continued progress in building initial liquidity in these markets. The July 1 single-day volume is equivalent to approximately 10% of the Company's stated 1 million average daily volume target, as individual markets each develop and scale along their s-curve towards their total addressable market.



These efforts continue as Abaxx Exchange expands connectivity across clearing firms, ISVs, data distribution partners, brokers, liquidity providers, financial trading participants, and commercial trading participants. The Company anticipates this initial liquidity will continue to attract additional participants as liquidity begets liquidity, setting the stage for further market development and maturation.



"Abaxx is overcoming the dual challenge of building the first greenfield, physical-commodity clearinghouse in decades while developing liquidity under the compounding constraints of a young exchange launching unique products in volatile markets," said Abaxx CEO Josh Crumb. "Our efforts to seed liquidity have translated into a deeper order book, tighter prices, and consistent liquidity across our markets. This creates greater commercial opportunity for trading participants and helps attract additional clearing members with growing clearing fees and margin contributions in Abaxx markets."



About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarkets podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech abaxx.exchange abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

Email: tara@abaxx.tech



Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "could", "target", "purpose", "goal", "objective", "ongoing", "potential", "likely" or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx's objectives, future plans, average daily volume targets, expectations related to the liquidity of its futures contracts, onboarding of additional clearing and trading partners and Abaxx's role in the development of energy and commodities markets. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx's products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx's securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.