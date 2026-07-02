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WKN: 676168 | ISIN: FR0000044448 | Ticker-Symbol: NXS
Stuttgart
02.07.26 | 13:31
138,30 Euro
-1,07 % -1,50
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXANS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXANS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,90139,0013:53
138,90139,0013:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 10:42 Uhr
54 Leser
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Half-year statement on Nexans liquidity contract - January 1st to June 30th, 2026

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Nexans

,PRESS RELEASE,

Paris, July 2nd, 2026 - Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by NEXANS to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as of June 30th, 2026:

  • 20,745 shares
  • EUR 7,110,812 in cash
  • Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 5,553
  • Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 5,491
  • Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 811,405 shares for EUR 106,947,350.70
  • Volume traded over the semester for sales: 818,611 shares for EUR 108,039,784.80

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the last half-year report as of December 31st, 2025, on the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 27,951 shares
  • EUR 6,018,379.66 in cash
  • Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 5,296
  • Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 5,206
  • Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 757,881 shares for EUR 93,984,026.60
  • Volume traded over the semester for sales: 779,542 shares for EUR 96,995,758.90

When the contract was set up, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 0 share
  • EUR 6,000,000 in cash

The liquidity contract has been implemented in accordance with AMF decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice, and decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, renewing such establishment.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world's transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably. With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose. Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.
www.nexans.com | ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Communication

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com

Maellys Leostic
maellys.leostic@nexans.com



Olivier Daban
olivier.daban@nexans.com		Investor Relations

Audrey Bourgeois
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43
audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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