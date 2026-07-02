ZENWORK INC: IRS Form 2290 Filing Window Now Open for 2026-27 Tax Period; Stay HVUT Compliant with EZ2290

With the IRS filing window officially open for Form 2290, EZ2290 helps owner-operators, small fleets, and tax professionals e-file Form 2290 faster with one-click filing, photo-based uploads, and a guided e-filing experience.

DALLAS, TX AND FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / EZ2290, an IRS-authorized Form 2290 eile provider , today announced that its cloud-based platform has started accepting HVUT tax filing for the 2026-2027 filing season, with the IRS filing window officially opening on July 1, 2026.

Owner-operators, small fleets, and tax professionals can now file Form 2290 returns online and receive the IRS-stamped Schedule 1 within minutes (after IRS acceptance). This applies to vehicles first used on public highways in July, for which the Form 2290 filing deadline is August 31, 2026.

Form 2290 filing season is a recurring source of stress for truck/fleet owners who must manage tight deadlines, unfamiliar tax requirements, and the risk of IRS rejections that can delay vehicle registration and business operations.

EZ2290 was built to make the HVUT 2290 online filing process easier for the truckers - on the road, working on a tight schedule, and often without a tax background.

Three Ways to File, Built for Every Type of Filer

EZ2290 gives filers the flexibility to choose the filing method that best fits their situation:

One-Click e-Filing: Returning users can use previous year's filing data to auto-populate the form, review the details, and submit faster with nearly no manual steps.

Take a Picture & Upload: This method could be used by new and existing users if they have their Schedule 1 handy. Upload a photo of the latest Schedule 1 to auto-populate the form data and simplify data entry.

Guided 2290 eFile: Designed for first-time filers, this eFiling method provides a simple, step-by-step walkthrough of the filing process. It requires no tax expertise, making it easy for anyone to complete and submit Form 2290 with confidence.

Built to Prevent Costly Mistakes

Beyond flexible filing methods, EZ2290 also includes features designed to help filers stay compliant and avoid delays caused by rejected returns:

Immediately receive the IRS-stamped Schedule 1 after IRS acceptance

Free VIN corrections if a mistake is made

Smart error checks that catch common issues before submission

Support for amended returns, credit claims, and final returns

Low-mileage suspended vehicle filing

Secure cloud access with no software installation required

Free HVUT 2290

Simple & Transparent Form 2290 Pricing

EZ2290 offers three different pricing options for the 2026-2027 filing season:

Single Vehicle - $19.99: For owners filing one truck

End-to-End Filing Service - $99: For owners who want EZ2290 to handle the filing process

Unlimited Filing - $199: For businesses filing multiple Form 2290 returns for one tax year under one business

Full pricing details are available at Form 2290 Cost for filing .

A Platform Built Around Trucking, Not Just Tax Software

"Filing season shouldn't be the most stressful part of running a trucking business," said Ed Pratt, Co-Founder & COO at Zenwork. "We built EZ2290 around the realities of life on the road. That's why we are offering different quick filing methods, clear pricing, and built-in error checks so truck or fleet owners can stay compliant with HVUT reporting requirements. As the IRS window opens for the 2026-2027 tax period, our priority is making sure every filer, whether it's their first Form 2290 or their twentieth, can file accurately and with confidence."

File Today

With the IRS filing window now open, EZ2290 encourages truck owners and tax professionals to file early and avoid the deadline rush. Filers can get started at ez2290.com.

About EZ2290

EZ2290 is an IRS-authorized, cloud-based Form 2290 e-filing platform built for owner-operators, small fleets, fleet managers, and tax professionals who want fast, accurate HVUT filing without the need for a complex software. The platform helps users e-file Form 2290, reduce common filing errors, and receive their IRS-stamped Schedule 1 after IRS acceptance.

Learn more at ez2290.com

Media Contact

Ed Pratt

Co-Founder & COO

Email: support@ez2290.com

Website: https://www.ez2290.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/irs-form-2290-filing-window-now-open-for-2026-27-tax-period-stay-1185824