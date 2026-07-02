Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary Dole Nordic AB has completed the acquisition of Greenfood AB's Fresh Produce division ("GFP"), expanding Dole's scale and capabilities across Sweden, Finland and the wider Nordic region.

The acquisition adds a modern 26,500 m² fresh produce distribution facility in Helsingborg, Sweden, providing a strong platform for targeted investment in next-generation warehouse technology, including advanced automation, robotics, inventory management systems and warehouse logistics capabilities.

"We are pleased to welcome GFP colleagues to our organisation a team of skilled people who have consistently delivered value to their customers," said Niels Klem Thomsen, CEO of Dole Nordic AB. "Together, we will strengthen our Nordic platform, enhance our customer offering and create a stronger foundation to support growth in fresh produce consumption across the region."

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh produce sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 85 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this disclosure that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of the Company's future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy, and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and achieve its goals and other expectations after the closing and those other matters disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary materially from what the Company may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that you should not place undue reliance on any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.

Category: Financial

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Contacts:

Investor Contact Dole plc:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations

investors@doleplc.com

+353 1 887 2794

Media Contact Dole plc:

Vincent Dolan

Vincent.dolan@doleireland.com

+353 42 938 8707

Brian Bell, Ogilvy

brian.bell@ogilvy.com

+353 87 2436 130