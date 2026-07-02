Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce mobilization towards the start of its 2026 drill program at its feasibility stage, high-grade copper-zinc development project (the "Project") located in Northwest British Columbia. Wildlife preclearing surveys, archaeology surveys, pad clearing and construction is underway. All preparation activities will culminate with two drill rigs to commence drilling in mid-July.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "the Company's 2026 exploration program is designed to drill test the Hamburger, Gap and Esso West targets. 11 drill holes are planned, all to be accompanied by down-hole EM surveys which will greatly enhance our ability to vector in on these priority targets. We have a clear exploration initiative - a goal to double the size of the current resource, potentially adding significant value and expanding mine life as we move towards a construction decision.

The 2026 Drill Program - untested targets within five kilometres of defined resources

The prospective, near-planar Kutcho time horizon extends for over 12km along strike, and includes the Hamburger, Gap and Esso West targets. These are untested ZTEM conductivity highs near to the known mineralization - supported by geology, magnetic and seismic data to 850-metre depth.

The Hamburger VMS target covers an area of 2.8km 2 - more than double that of the defined mineral resource at the Main deposit.

- more than double that of the defined mineral resource at the Main deposit. The Gap target covers an area of 1.3km 2 at the confluence of two important conductivity trends.

at the confluence of two important conductivity trends. Esso West is a high priority drill target covering an area of 1,900m strike by 500m down dip (an area 4 times larger than the Esso Deposit).

Figure 1: Isometric view of the constrained inversion of the ZTEM conductivity intersected with the interpreted mineral event horizon.

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Figure 2: Plan view of geologically contrained ZTEM conductivity high within the Kutcho Time Horizon that encompasses the known resource lenses and new near resource targets.

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Figure 3: Isometric view looking to the Southwest showing topography, the Kutcho Time Horizon with ZTEM conductivity, known resources, historic and planned drilling.

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Hamburger -- the largest untested ZTEM target of over 2.8 square kilometres

The Hamburger target is more than double that of the defined mineral resource at the Main deposit.

Geological indicators allow room for multiple exploration target types, including downfaulted or parallel mineralization trends that have not been drill tested before.

Historical drill holes (outside of the ZTEM high-conductivity target), intersected Kutcho time horizon rocks as well as significantly anomalous values of copper and zinc - which can occur within 50 to 100 metres of significant and potentially economic massive sulphide mineralization.

Three drill holes are planned to test the thickest volumes of high ZTEM conductivity, overlapping with zones of greatest inversion confidence and paleobasement highs.

The Gap -- a large high-priority target area of over 1.3 square kilometres -- a nexus of trends

The Gap target occurs at the confluence of two important conductivity trends. The intersection of these trends is interpreted to be a possible focal point for VMS style mineralization.

The Gap ZTEM conductivity target was intersected in sparse historical drilling. Historical drilling has positive indicators of VMS mineralization with carbonate alteration and intersections of pyrite mineralization of lengths of up to 15 metres (hole K022).

Historical drill holes indicate that alteration associated with the Main deposit continues along strike from known mineralization, and the ZTEM constrained conductivity model provides a focused drill target areas more likely to contain sulphide mineralization.

Two drill holes are planned to test each of the conductivity trends in the highest confidence model areas.

Esso West - Highest Priority Untested VMS Target

Esso West is a high priority drill target covering an area of 1,900 m strike by 500 m down dip (an area 4 times larger than the Esso Deposit). It is defined by coincident ZTEM, VTEM, and magnetic anomalies and an untested ZTEM conductivity high near to the known mineralization.

Seismic reflection surveys over the Esso West target revealed detailed subsurface geological features that positviely correlate to those at the Esso Deposit - allowing for high conviction drill targeting where conincident with ZTEM conductivity highs.

The target is strongly supported by geology, magnetic, and seismic data that have been benchmarked against the high-grade Esso deposit.

The target is bracketed by a total of five historic drillholes that intercepted a combination of (a) moderately to strongly sericite - pyrite altered quartz - crystal tuffs that correlate to the immediate hanging wall rocks to the Main, Sumac, and Esso deposits and (b) sericite - pyrite altered lapilli tuffs, which are indicative of the foot wall sequence below the three known deposits. However, none of these holes directly intersected the Esso West target.

Six drill holes are planned to test the highest anomalous conductivity portions of the target with focus along the 1,900m of strike extent.

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Sharp, P.Eng BC (Lic. No. 47907), FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Kutcho Copper, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Notes

Regional and Near Resource Exploration Targets are considered early-stage exploration targets which do not contain any mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets disclosed. It is uncertain whether further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

are considered early-stage exploration targets which do not contain any mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets disclosed. It is uncertain whether further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource. ZTEM is an acronym referring to the Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic technique which is a geophysical technique utilizing natural earth currents to image the subsurface three-dimensional distribution of apparent resistivity to depths exceeding one kilometer.

is an acronym referring to the Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic technique which is a geophysical technique utilizing natural earth currents to image the subsurface three-dimensional distribution of apparent resistivity to depths exceeding one kilometer. VTEM is an acronym referring the "Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic" technique and is useful for detecting and discriminating between moderate to excellent conductors.

is an acronym referring the "Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic" technique and is useful for detecting and discriminating between moderate to excellent conductors. Electrical Conductivity may indicate the presence of mineralization of economic interest, but also a range of other possibilities, including electrically conductive mudstones, alteration and mineralization such as pyrite.

may indicate the presence of mineralization of economic interest, but also a range of other possibilities, including electrically conductive mudstones, alteration and mineralization such as pyrite. Historical Data: This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by Kutcho's qualified person (QP). Kutcho's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, Kutcho cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including (but not limited to) the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, any conclusions or interpretations borne from use of this data should be considered too speculative to suggest that additional exploration will result in mineral resource delineation. Kutcho encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.

This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by Kutcho's qualified person (QP). Kutcho's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, Kutcho cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including (but not limited to) the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, any conclusions or interpretations borne from use of this data should be considered too speculative to suggest that additional exploration will result in mineral resource delineation. Kutcho encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results. Technical Disclosure: The material scientific and technical information in respect of the Kutcho Project in this news release is, unless otherwise indicated, based upon information contained in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Technical Report for the Kutcho Copper Project, British Columbia, Canada" dated effective November 8, 2021 and issued December 22, 2021 (the "FS" or "2021 Feasibility Study"). The 2021 Feasibility Study was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the mining property disclosure rules specified in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K under the United States Securities Act of 1933 ("Subpart 1300") promulgated by the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits from the 2021 Feasibility Study set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "advance", "de-risk", "execute", "incorporate", "accretive", "plans", "compelling", "believes", "intends", "potential", "value opportunities", "upside", variations of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the Feasibility Study; the funding, timing and results of planned exploration programs; the ability of the Company to upgrade inferred mineral resources to higher categories and, subsequently, to mineral reserves; the outcome of potential optimizations and opportunities identified in the Feasibility Study and subsequently; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects, including the environmental assessment process; the ability of the Company to conclude agreements with First Nations; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Kutcho Copper Corp.