Wirtek A/S: Wirtek secures OT/SCADA cybersecurity contracts for three solar parks in Ireland

OTShield being deployed across three photovoltaic production parks as NIS2 compliance enters full operational effect.

Press Release

2 July 2026 · Aalborg, Denmark

Wirtek A/S has been awarded contracts to deliver full-scope OT/SCADA cybersecurity services across three photovoltaic production parks in Ireland, for a single client delivering and commissioning all three sites. The engagements are currently underway and scheduled for completion by the end of July 2026.

The engagement

Each site deployment follows Wirtek's OTShield methodology: a pre-configured, factory acceptance tested (FAT) rack unit deployed on-site without disrupting the SCADA software or live operations. All infrastructure is staged and validated at Wirtek's facility prior to shipment, minimising on-site time and operational risk for the client.

The full scope across all three parks includes:

On-site OT/SCADA cybersecurity assessment and risk register

Network segmentation: VLAN zoning, firewall ACLs, and secure remote access architecture

Pre-configured hardware rack deployment

NIS2 compliance documentation: Incident Response Plan, Business Continuity Plan, Disaster Recovery Plan, and Supply Chain Security Policy

Factory acceptance test (FAT) at Wirtek's facility and on-site acceptance test (SAT) with client sign-off

The engagements were delivered under a fixed-price model, with on-site presence limited to activities that could not be performed remotely, in line with Wirtek's standard delivery approach for critical energy infrastructure.

Why Wirtek

The NIS2 Directive was the direct trigger for this engagement. As the directive entered full operational effect, the client required a partner who could deliver an audit-ready OT cybersecurity solution without interfering with live operations or introducing project cost uncertainty.

Wirtek's OTShield service met all three requirements: a non-disruptive deployment methodology that works alongside existing SCADA infrastructure with zero downtime; a documentation package designed specifically for NIS2 compliance; and a fixed-price engagement model covering services, hardware, licences, travel, FAT and SAT, with no time-and-materials billing.

"Renewable energy operators are under increasing pressure to demonstrate that their OT environments meet the security standards now required under NIS2. These projects confirm that the market is moving from awareness to action, and that operators are looking for partners who understand both the technology and the regulatory context."

- Humberto Ferreira · Energy Business Unit Director, Wirtek

Strategic significance

These three projects represent a significant step in Wirtek's expansion within the renewable energy sector across Europe, and reflect growing demand from energy operators for structured OT cybersecurity solutions as NIS2 enters full operational effect.

With OTShield, Wirtek has built a scalable framework designed to replicate: the same methodology, documentation package, and hardware configuration can be deployed across additional parks and geographies. Ireland represents an early proof point for a repeatable model Wirtek is actively expanding across the European renewable energy market

Looking ahead

The OTShield framework is built to scale. The same delivery model and documentation package applied in Ireland can be rolled out to additional photovoltaic parks, wind farms, and substations across other European territories with minimal adaptation.

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MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S · Phone: +45 2529 7575 · E-mail: ir@wirtek.com