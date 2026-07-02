Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) ("LGL Group" or the "Company") today announced that its portfolio company, Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF"), has received a contract award to supply multiple advanced communications timing instruments with HaveQuick capability over a 24-month period.

HaveQuick is a secure military radio communications capability that uses precise time synchronization to coordinate frequency-hopping patterns among authorized radios. By rapidly changing frequencies in a coordinated manner, HaveQuick-enabled systems are designed to improve communications resilience and reduce vulnerability to jamming, interference, and other contested-spectrum threats.

The award will support a partner-nation military communications program in the Indo-Pacific region and is intended to enhance resilient communications in GPS-denied and GPS-contested environments. PTF's modern timing instruments are designed to support both current and future communications architectures by delivering precise, reliable synchronization in complex operating environments where access to GPS or other global navigation satellite system signals may be degraded, denied, or unavailable.

"This award highlights the strategic value of LGL Group's precision engineering and manufacturing portfolio," said Marc Gabelli, Executive Chairman of LGL Group. "Precise timing is foundational to resilient communications. Through PTF, LGL Group is supporting advanced capabilities that help partner-nation militaries extend the service life of existing radio systems while preparing for the next generation of secure, synchronized communications technologies."

The award reflects PTF's ability to adapt its established precision time and frequency technology to demanding defense applications. The solution builds on PTF's experience in high-performance frequency and time references, including master clock and synchronization systems used in mission-critical commercial and military environments.

"PTF was selected because of its technical depth, responsiveness, and ability to deliver a secure timing solution for a demanding communications application," said David Briggs, PTF Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to support this program and to contribute technology that strengthens communications resiliency for partner-nation military forces operating in challenging environments."

Modern timing instruments play an increasingly important role in secure communications, network synchronization, spectrum operations, and mission-critical infrastructure. As defense users seek to maintain interoperability, extend the usefulness of installed platforms, and prepare for emerging technologies, resilient time and frequency references can improve system performance across both legacy and next-generation architectures.

LGL Group believes this award further positions PTF as a trusted supplier of precision timing solutions for defense and commercial customers requiring high-performance synchronization, resilient communications support, and dependable operation in the most complex operating environments.

About Precise Time and Frequency, LLC

Precise Time and Frequency, LLC, a portfolio company of The LGL Group, Inc., designs and manufactures precision time and frequency instruments for customers across communications, power generation, financial services, data centers, military systems, and other markets requiring precise synchronization and time stamping. PTF is focused on delivering high-performance timing solutions that help customers improve system performance, reduce operational risk, and support mission-critical requirements.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment, and manufacturing business activities. Through its operating and portfolio companies, LGL Group is focused on building long-term value across diversified industries with an emphasis on precision engineering, manufacturing, and specialized services. LGL Group common stock is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol "LGL."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected contract performance, product capabilities, growth opportunities, customer applications, and future market demand. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Source: The LGL Group Inc.