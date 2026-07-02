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PR Newswire
02.07.2026 15:30 Uhr
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iTmethods Inc: iTmethods Joins the Linux Foundation, FINOS, and Agentic AI Foundation to Advance Governance Standards for Regulated Agentic AI

Toronto-based company brings runtime control, evidence, and model portability to the open standards shaping trustworthy autonomous AI in financial services and other regulated industries.

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iTmethods, the company building the control and assurance layer for enterprise agentic AI, today announced it has joined the Linux Foundation as a Silver member. Through its participation in the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) and the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), iTmethods will contribute its expertise in runtime governance, tamper-evident evidence, and model portability to the open standards that will determine how autonomous AI is trusted in regulated environments.

As banks, insurers, and other regulated institutions move agentic AI from pilot to production, the ability to prove control is becoming a prerequisite for deployment. iTmethods addresses this through Continuous Agentic Assurance: the governance, evidence, and portability layer that lets organizations run any model, swap models under pressure, and demonstrate control to regulators.

The company is joining three interconnected open-source efforts shaping the foundation for trusted agentic AI:

  • The Linux Foundation provides the neutral governance ground for the most widely adopted open standards.
  • FINOS, the financial services arm of the Linux Foundation, is leading work on responsible AI governance through its AI Fund (anchored by DTCC, Morgan Stanley, RBC, and NatWest) and the newly announced Open Source Enterprise Resiliency Alliance (OSERA).
  • The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) is developing open standards for interoperable autonomous agents, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

iTmethods is already active in this ecosystem. They provide a managed, governed implementation of Fluxnova, the FINOS-hosted open-source orchestration platform, applying runtime governance and tamper-evident evidence to autonomous workflows in regulated environments. This hands-on experience is what iTmethods brings to the standards effort.

"In the highly regulated financial services industry, compliance must be automated, and infrastructures must be observable," said Olivier Poupeney, Field CTO at FINOS. "That's why we are collectively building open-source standards and tools-including the AI Governance Framework (AIGF), Common Cloud Controls (CCC), Fluxnova, and CALM, to provide the Governance-as-Code pipeline necessary to scale AI responsibly. We are excited to welcome iTmethods, whose runtime expertise will help the industry safely move agentic AI into production."

"Open standards will decide who gets trusted in the agentic era," said Paul Goldman, CEO of iTmethods. "The missing piece in much of this work is the control and assurance layer that proves what an agent actually did. We are joining to bring that operator perspective from inside regulated environments."

iTmethods also operates Dark Factory, its governed autonomous software development platform, and publishes The Trust Layer, a weekly series on governing agentic AI in regulated industries.

About iTmethods

iTmethods builds the Trust Layer for Enterprise AI: the control and assurance layer that lets regulated institutions run any model, swap it under pressure, and prove control. Its products, Reign and Forge, deliver runtime governance, evidence, and portability for agentic AI in financial services and other regulated sectors. Headquartered in Toronto. Enterprise AI. Governed. Learn more at itmethods.com.

Contact: Paul Goldman, CEO, iTmethods, press@itmethods.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003371/iTmethods_Inc_iTmethods_Joins_the_Linux_Foundation__FINOS__and_A.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/itmethods-joins-the-linux-foundation-finos-and-agentic-ai-foundation-to-advance-governance-standards-for-regulated-agentic-ai-302816923.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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