Kenneth Copeland Ministries Relaunches Official Mobile App With In-House Technology and Faith-Forward Design

Ministry's digital experience team rebuilt the KCM app from the ground up, bringing all technology and content in-house with a cleaner interface, faster performance, and offline access for Partners and friends worldwide.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) has relaunched its official mobile app, a complete transformation built by the ministry's in-house digital experience team to serve a mobile-first generation of believers. Free to download, the updated app delivers daily teaching, faith-filled content, and inspirational videos to Partners and friends around the world.

After nearly six decades of using "every available voice" to share the Word of God, from print and radio to television and email, KCM recognized that a digital-minded, mobile-first audience needed more than a refreshed interface. Believers arrive on mobile devices expecting speed, simplicity, and content that meets them at the point of their need, and few ministry apps deliver that experience with full in-house control. KCM's transformed mobile app answers that call, placing decades of faith teaching within reach wherever a user's journey of faith takes them.

Courtney Copeland, Chief Marketing Officer of Kenneth Copeland Ministries and granddaughter of founder Kenneth Copeland, led the digital experience vision behind the rebuild, following her team's year-long overhaul of KCM.org. Her mandate carried the same promise that has guided the ministry since 1967, reaching believers at the point of their need. KCM staff has framed the app's driving mission as serving Partners and friends wherever their journey of faith takes them.

"This update is only the beginning of where this app will take us," she said. "After close to 60 years, we have taught the world practical and biblical ways to live by faith and walk in victory. I'm thrilled to see how we are using more technology to reach all believers."

New features rolled out in the relaunch include a cleaner interface built for dynamic online and offline usage, an easy-to-navigate design optimized for faster speed and service, responsive performance that meets the demands placed on KCM content, and compelling notifications that keep users involved and engaged.

Re-creating the app also brought all technology and content fully in-house, a move that gives KCM complete control over its digital experience. Ministry developers now ensure tighter security and deeper alignment with ministry standards, and reduced development and technology costs strengthen stewardship of Partner support across the ministry's worldwide reach.

"Becoming more invested in what we can provide in terms of faith-filled content and inspirational videos to watch, benefits our amazing Partners worldwide the most," Copeland continued. "This new app signifies the future for serving our supporters and being able to bless them over and over again."

Copeland encourages anyone with the previous version installed on their phone to update it at their earliest convenience.

"Delete it. Reload it. And then enjoy it. We want to get this amazing creation in the hands of Partners as soon as possible," said Copeland.

KCM's digital team will continue to refine the mobile app's performance throughout 2026, building on the momentum of the redesigned KCM.org. Together with sister properties govictory.com and emic.org, the app connects users to daily teaching, prayer support, healing resources, VICTORY Channel programming, and the ministry's Believer's Voice of Victory broadcast.

Kenneth Copeland Ministries reaches into 159 countries and territories on six continents through broadcast, print, and digital media. KCM's combined web properties at kcm.org, govictory.com, and emic.org welcome over 10 million visitors annually, and the ministry's Believer's Voice of Victory magazine is distributed free to more than 400,000 subscribers worldwide.

About the KCM App

Serving as the mobile home of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, the KCM app delivers daily teaching, faith-filled articles, inspirational videos, and prayer connections to believers worldwide. Built and maintained in-house by the ministry's digital experience team, the app pairs decades of KCM content with modern mobile design. KCM's mobile app is made possible by the generous support of the Partners and friends of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. For more information, visit KCM.org .

About Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth Copeland is a globally renowned teacher of God's Word, an international best-selling author, and a GRAMMY-nominated recording artist. He and his wife, Gloria, founded Kenneth Copeland Ministries in 1967 with one declaration at the center of everything they do: Jesus Is Lord. For 59 years, they have taught uncompromising biblical principles of faith, love, healing, prosperity, redemption, and righteousness to believers worldwide. KCM operates from a 33-acre campus in Fort Worth, Texas, and its family of organizations includes Kenneth Copeland Bible College, Eagle Mountain International Church, and VICTORY Channel. For more information, visit KCM.org .

Contact

Kenneth Copeland Ministries

media@kcm.org

817-307-0807

www.kcm.org

facebook.com/copelandnetwork

instagram.com/copelandnetwork

SOURCE: Kenneth Copeland Ministries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/kenneth-copeland-ministries-relaunches-official-mobile-app-with-in-house-techn-1185908