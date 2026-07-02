NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced that its previously disclosed five-for-one reverse split of SVC's issued and outstanding common shares is anticipated to become effective after the close of trading on July 6, 2026. As of the effective time of the reverse split, each five shares of SVC's issued and outstanding common shares will be combined into one common share. As a result of the reverse split, the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from approximately 647.7 million shares to approximately 129.5 million shares. SVC's common shares are expected to begin trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") at market open under the existing ticker symbol, "SVC", but with a new CUSIP number of 81761L 201, on July 7, 2026. SVC's regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares is expected to remain at a rate of $0.05 per share ($0.20 per share per year), which is unchanged from previous distribution levels after giving effect to the pending five-for-one reverse share split.About Service Properties TrustService Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust with over $10 billion invested in two asset categories: service-focused retail net lease properties and hotels. As of March 31, 2026, SVC owned 761 service-focused retail net lease properties with over 13.6 million square feet throughout the United States, and 93 hotels with over 21,000 guest rooms throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico, and Canada. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, and 40 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon SVC's present intent, beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond SVC's control.For example:This press release states that the five-for-one reverse share split is anticipated to become effective after the close of trading on July 6, 2026. The reverse split is subject to certain customary conditions and SVC cannot be sure that the reverse share split will be completed within the expected timing, or at all. In addition, trading on Nasdaq is subject to SVC's satisfaction of Nasdaq's continued listing requirements and SVC cannot assure you that it will continue to meet such requirements.This press release also states that SVC's regular quarterly cash distribution rate is expected to remain at a rate of $0.05 per share per quarter or $0.20 per share per year, which is unchanged from previous distribution levels after giving effect to the five-for-one reverse share split. A possible implication of this statement is that SVC will continue to pay quarterly distributions of $0.05 per share per quarter or $0.20 per share per year in the future. In addition, the $0.05 distribution rate is subject to the completion of the reverse share split. Any distribution must be declared, and the distribution rate may be set and reset from time to time, by SVC's Board of Trustees. SVC's Board of Trustees considers many factors when setting or resetting SVC's distribution rate, including SVC's funds from operations and normalized funds from operations, cash available for distribution, requirements to maintain SVC's qualification for taxation as a REIT, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay SVC's obligations and fund its investments, limitations in SVC's debt agreements, the availability to SVC of debt and equity capital, SVC's dividend yield and its dividend yield compared to the dividend yields of other REITs, SVC's expectation of its future capital requirements and operating performance, SVC's expected needs for and availability of cash to pay its obligations and other factors deemed relevant by SVC's Board of Trustees in its discretion. Accordingly, future distributions to SVC's shareholders may be increased or decreased and SVC cannot be sure as to the rate at which future distributions will be paid.You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.Except as required by law, SVC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq. No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.ContactsKevin Barry, Senior Director, Investor Relations(617) 796-8232

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