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WKN: A14MDC | ISIN: ES0105029005 | Ticker-Symbol: 8FB
Stuttgart
02.07.26 | 18:04
1,805 Euro
-7,20 % -0,140
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEPHI BIOMETRIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEPHI BIOMETRIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8101,95518:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 17:46 Uhr
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Facephi Reinforces Its Presence in the Regulated Gaming Industry Following Successful Deployment with The OxiaCore Project

Facephi Reinforces Its Presence in the Regulated Gaming Industry Following Successful Deployment with The OxiaCore Project

  • The collaboration strengthens Facephi's position in the regulated gaming sector while further diversifying its presence across high-growth industries.
  • Facephi's identity verification technology enabled The OxiaCore Project to reduce commission fraud by 80% in less than one year, supporting its expansion into new regulated markets.
  • The platform is expected to surpass one million authentication transactions by year-end, demonstrating the scalability of Facephi's technology.

Alicante, July 02, 2026 - Facephi (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, today highlighted the results achieved during its first year of collaboration with The OxiaCore Project, a Peruvian iGaming software provider. The partnership reinforces Facephi's presence in the regulated gaming industry while continuing to diversify its customer base across sectors with growing demand for secure digital identity solutions.

The OxiaCore Project has integrated Facephi's AI-powered biometric technology into its fraud prevention framework, supporting player and agent verification while enabling compliance with Peru's evolving gaming regulations.

In less than one year, the company reduced commission payment fraud by 80%, particularly fraud linked to welcome-bonus abuse. It has also expanded to more than 10,000 verified agents, deployed its platform across multiple operators, and expects to process more than one million authentication transactions by the end of 2026 as it grows in Ecuador and Colombia.

"Our fraud prevention system, powered by Facephi, has become a key differentiator for our platform. Multi-account fraud is no longer impacting our business, allowing us to scale with confidence," said Daniel García, CTO of The OxiaCore Project.

"This collaboration demonstrates how Facephi's technology delivers measurable business value while reinforcing our position in the regulated gaming industry," said Adrián Sabugo, Identity Solution Manager at Facephi. "As demand for secure digital identity continues to grow, we remain focused on expanding across sectors where compliance, fraud prevention and user trust are critical."

Operating in more than 30 countries, Facephi continues to scale its digital identity platform across regulated industries, helping organizations strengthen security, meet compliance requirements and accelerate digital transformation.

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions. It delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform that provides a comprehensive 360° end-to-end approach to digital protection. Renowned for its strong focus on security and data integrity, Facephi develops solutions that make digital processes safer, more accessible, and fraud-free. Its technologies help prevent identity theft while ensuring the ethical management and protection of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, LATAM and NORAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 30+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi's future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's filings for a discussion of these risks.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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