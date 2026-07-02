Today, EasyVista announced the acquisition of French AI agent platform Konverso. The transaction marks another milestone in the AI strategy of the European leader in IT solutions, further strengthening its integrated platform, which spans the entire IT lifecycle, from infrastructure management and IT security to agent-based automation of business processes.

The acquisition of Konverso adds a no-code AI agent system to EasyVista that enables teams to design and deploy their own AI agents to improve productivity and the user experience.

Hosted entirely in Europe and SOC 2 Type II certified, Konverso was recognized by AI Builders Research in 2026 as a "Best in Class" no-code generative AI platform. Konverso achieved 60% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth between 2024 and 2025 and now generates approximately one-third of its annual revenue internationally. In France, Konverso's clients include major public sector organizations and global enterprises such as Veolia and Colas.

This new technology will be available to EasyVista's 3,000 customers worldwide. More than half (55%) of EasyVista's customers are international, with one-third of those based in the United States.

Over the past four years, EasyVista has tripled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) through a combination of double-digit organic growth and targeted acquisitions in France, the United States, and Germany. The acquisition of Konverso comes nearly 18 months after that of OTRS Group, a leading ITSM provider based in Germany, which strengthened EasyVista's position as a leading European IT solutions provider while expanding its IT security capabilities.

The acquisition of Konverso directly addresses a growing demand from CIOs seeking to rapidly deploy specialized, industry-specific AI solutions that deliver measurable business value from day one.

EasyVista has been investing in this transformation since 2019 and has delivered advanced generative AI-powered automation capabilities since 2024, helping customers achieve significant productivity gains. Through these innovations, EasyVista enables IT departments worldwide to support the rapid, large-scale adoption of AI agents by building and managing increasingly resilient and secure data infrastructures.

Patrice Barbedette, CEO of EasyVista, said: "This transaction marks another important milestone in EasyVista's growth as organizations around the world accelerate the adoption of AI agents. The challenge is no longer experimenting with AI but integrating it sustainably into business operations. By bringing Konverso's agent system into EasyVista, we are giving customers a practical solution to this challenge: AI agents that are fully integrated into their IT environment, deployable without coding, and manageable from a unified platform."

Bertrand Lafforgue, Co-founder and CEO of Konverso, said: "The integration of Konverso into EasyVista represents a shared ambition: harnessing the power of agentic technology to drive business growth. It also reinforces our belief that Europe has everything it needs to build globally recognized technology leaders."

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading European IT solutions provider, offering a comprehensive platform that combines IT Service Management (ITSM), remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. The company enables organizations to adopt a proactive, predictive, and customer-centric approach to IT service delivery, support, and operations. EasyVista is committed to exceeding customer expectations by delivering seamless, high-quality IT experiences.

About Konverso

Konverso is a no-code AI platform that enables businesses to create and deploy custom AI agents for a variety of business functions such as customer support, IT, HR, sales, marketing, and knowledge management. These AI agents help teams automate tasks, improve productivity, and enrich the user experience by leveraging company data securely. GDPR compliant, the platform offers European data residency, is SOC 2 Type II certified, and is designed for easy setup, with no coding skills required. It relies on frugal and responsible AI models such as Mistral.ai.

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Contacts:

Contact: marketing@easyvista.com