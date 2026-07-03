Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, issues an update for the second quarter ('Q2') 2026.

Q2 2026 Highlights

Upgraded by S&P Global Ratings to BBB, aligning with Moody's (Baa2) and Fitch (BBB)

Executed 46 lease agreements, extensions and amendments during the period

Acquired 21 aircraft and sold 30 aircraft during the quarter, with a further 109 aircraft agreed for sale at quarter end

Placed 9 new-technology aircraft from our commitments, ending the quarter with 80% of our committed fleet placed through the end of 2028

Ended the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,117 aircraft

Closed a US$0.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of five banks based primarily in the Middle East

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 138 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,117 aircraft, as of 30 June 2026. www.avolon.aero

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Contacts:

Darragh Crowley

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Jonathan Neilan Sam Moore

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

T: +353 86 231 4135 +353 87 737 9089