Paris, France and Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Paris-based robot couture atelier Maison Roboto has begun a field testing program in China to evaluate fashion designed for humanoid robots during kung fu-inspired movement exercises. The program is intended to assess how custom-built garments perform while robots execute complex movement sequences under controlled testing conditions.





Maison Roboto

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According to the company, participating humanoid robots perform movement sequences that include kicks, punches, blocking techniques, balance transitions, aerial maneuvers, and extended combinations. The garments are being observed throughout these exercises to better understand how they respond to repeated movement, articulation, and changes in body position.

The testing program is being conducted in collaboration with robotics research groups and commercial humanoid robot developers in China. Engineers and designers are documenting garment behavior throughout the evaluation process, with attention given to structural durability, mobility, and compatibility with robotic hardware.

The study focuses on several technical factors, including fabric movement, seam performance, wear at areas exposed to repeated friction, and the interaction between garments and articulated joints. The evaluation also examines whether garments affect a robot's operational range of motion or interfere with onboard sensors and other functional components.

Maison Roboto said the testing is intended to provide practical observations that may support future garment development for humanoid robotic platforms. Information collected during the program will be reviewed as part of the company's ongoing design process, with any necessary refinements incorporated into future versions where appropriate.

The company noted that designing garments for humanoid robots presents considerations that differ from conventional apparel. In addition to appearance, garments must accommodate mechanical joints, repeated movement cycles, and hardware layouts that vary between robot platforms. As a result, pattern development and construction methods may require adjustments based on the physical characteristics of individual systems.





Maison Roboto

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The current testing program includes multiple movement scenarios intended to expose garments to different operational conditions. Observations are being recorded throughout the evaluation to identify areas where garment construction, fit, or material selection may benefit from further refinement. The company stated that the testing is part of an iterative development process rather than a final product evaluation.

Maison Roboto also indicated that it intends to document elements of the testing methodology and technical observations for future discussion with researchers and organizations involved in humanoid robotics and wearable systems.

The China program forms part of Maison Roboto's broader effort to conduct garment fitting, measurement, and performance evaluations on multiple humanoid robot platforms. The company said its work includes developing garments tailored to the dimensions and movement characteristics of different robotic systems rather than applying a single standardized design across all platforms.

As humanoid robotics continues to evolve across research and commercial applications, companies developing accessories and wearable products are also exploring approaches to improve compatibility with robotic hardware. Maison Roboto stated that observations from the current testing program will be used to guide future design revisions and ongoing research related to garment construction for humanoid platforms.

About Maison Roboto

Maison Roboto is a Paris-based robot couture atelier established in 2024 that develops garments for humanoid robotic platforms. Its work includes bespoke garments, ready-to-wear collections, and custom apparel designed for a range of humanoid robot models. The company also conducts garment fitting and performance evaluations as part of its design and product development process.

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Source: Tedfuel