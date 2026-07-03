Crossmint Secures Payment Institution and MiCA Authorization, Completing a Full-Stack EU Regulatory Stack for Stablecoin Payments

With Authorization as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider Under MiCA and Payment Institution Under PSD2, Crossmint Now Operates Under Both of the EU's Core Frameworks for Stablecoin Infrastructure, Giving Enterprise Fintechs One Regulated Provider to Hold Stablecoins and Move Them as Payments

MADRID, ES / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Crossmint has been authorized as a Payment Institution (PI) by the Bank of Spain under the EU's Payment Services Directive (PSD2).

Earlier this year, Crossmint received MiCA class 2 authorization from Spain's CNMV, establishing complete authorization to operate as a crypto-asset service provider across the EU. After completing the required conditions, Crossmint has now successfully been fully registered as a CASP with CNMV, which allows passporting across all 27 EU member states.

PSD2 authorization is the natural expansion of that compliance footprint, enabling stablecoins to be used as a means of payment under EU payments law.

"Crossmint's mission is to build practical infrastructure that allows enterprise fintechs, neobanks, remittance providers, and payroll platforms to quickly adopt stablecoin rails and transform how money moves globally. Doing that well in the EEA means operating under the full regulatory stack. This authorization completes a foundational part of it," says Rodri Fernández Touza, Co-Founder of Crossmint.

With both authorizations in place, fintechs building on Crossmint get one regulated provider for the full flow: holding stablecoins and moving them as payments. That removes the need to assemble a patchwork of separately licensed vendors to cover different parts of the money movement lifecycle.

"As stablecoins become core payment infrastructure in Europe, companies need a partner with the complete regulatory stack," says Miguel Zapatero, Crossmint's General Counsel. "With both MiCA and PSD2 authorization, Crossmint is among the first stablecoin infrastructure providers in the EU operating under both frameworks."

The combined MiCA/PSD2 authorization provides:

Full-stack regulatory coverage: Crossmint stablecoin custodial wallets and transfer infrastructure are governed by the requirements of both MiCA and PSD2.

Client-grade protections as a product feature: PSD2 mandates strong customer authentication, defined fraud liability frameworks, and enhanced prudential safeguards. These protections are not limited to compliance requirements; they are incorporated into the core service offering.

Independence from third-party payment processors: Without a PI license, e-money token (stablecoin) transfer services require partnering with a licensed payment provider to execute those transactions on behalf of clients. This authorization removes that dependency.

With PSD2 authorization now in place alongside MiCA, Crossmint operates under the full EU regulatory foundation for stablecoin payments. For more information, please visit https://crossmint.com.

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About Crossmint

Crossmint is the leading stablecoin and wallet infrastructure platform. Trusted by global enterprises and Fortune 500 financial institutions, Crossmint provides embedded wallets, frictionless on/off-ramps, and multi-chain stablecoin orchestration through one API. Crossmint abstracts blockchain complexity, handling compliance, asset delivery, and fraud protection globally. Learn more at crossmint.com .

SOURCE: Crossmint

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/crossmint-secures-payment-institution-and-mica-authorization-completi-1186060