São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - The second edition of Brazil DNA brought together Brazilian destinations and companies interested in expanding their presence in the United States and Canada markets and generating new business opportunities.

What marked the second edition of Brazil DNA

Brazil DNA, a platform dedicated to the promotion, relationship-building, and training of Brazilian tourism in the United States and Canada markets, concluded its second in-person edition in North America, reinforcing its role as a bridge between the international tourism trade and Brazilian destinations.





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Held between June 8th and 10th, the initiative visited Los Angeles, Chicago, and Toronto, gathering travel agents, tour operators, event planners, specialized press, and content creators interested in expanding their knowledge about Brazil and identifying new business opportunities.

Through Brazil DNA, industry professionals had direct access to representatives from Embratur, through the Visit Brasil brand, as well as the destinations of Bahia, Iguassu Falls, Mato Grosso do Sul, and São Paulo. Destination Management Companies (DMCs) Compass and Nex also participated, expanding the connection possibilities between international buyers and Brazilian suppliers.

The highlights of the second edition of Brazil DNA

Throughout the three-day program, Brazil DNA showcased experiences, products, and trends reflecting the diversity of Brazilian tourism, including nature, culture, gastronomy, luxury, incentive travel, and the MICE segment (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).





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The objective was to provide the North American market with updated information and direct access to experts and destination representatives, strengthening Brazil's marketability among international travelers.

The program began in Los Angeles, bringing together 44 tourism industry professionals. In Chicago, the event welcomed 37 participants and featured an agenda dedicated to the MICE segment. In Toronto, Brazil DNA recorded its largest attendance, with 96 guests, demonstrating the Canadian market's growing interest in Brazil as a destination.

More than a Roadshow, the initiative seeks to create a permanent environment for relationships and knowledge exchange between Brazil and key tourism decision-makers in North America.





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"More than promoting destinations, Brazil DNA was created to generate authentic connections that turn into concrete opportunities for Brazilian tourism. Our differentiator lies in bringing together, in the same environment, destinations, operators, travel agents, specialized press, and content creators who hold real influence over travel decisions in the United States and Canada markets. By bringing these professionals closer to Brazilian destinations, we create opportunities to expand knowledge, strengthen relationships, and generate new business for the entire tourism chain," states Gisele Abrahão, CEO of GVA and creator of Brazil DNA.

Going beyond destination promotions

The 2026 schedule continues over the coming months with an exclusive virtual edition for professionals from the United States and Canada. The meeting will allow an even greater number of travel agents, tour operators, and event planners to access participating destinations, learn about market updates, and expand their relationships with Brazilian tourism representatives.

By combining in-person events, specialized content, and networking opportunities throughout the year, Brazil DNA consolidates its proposal to act as a benchmark platform for professionals wishing to learn about, sell, and promote Brazil in their markets.

With two editions completed and a growing network of partners, Brazil DNA continues to strengthen its mission of connecting the international trade to the destinations, experiences, and experts that represent the diversity of Brazilian tourism, contributing to expanding the country's presence in North American markets and generating new opportunities for the entire sector chain.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303517

Source: Brasil DNA