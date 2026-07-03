Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") further to the news release issued by the Company on June 30, 2026 regarding the initiation of research coverage by Apollo Nora Advisors Ltd. ("Apollo Advisors"), the Company provides the following additional information required by CSE Policy 7.

Apollo Advisors Ltd. is an independent, Toronto-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm specializing in investor relations, proxy solicitation, research, fairness opinions and valuations. Apollo Advisors is independent of E-Power. In an agreement executed April 15, 2026, E-Power commissioned Apollo Advisors to complete an initial equity research report on the Company. The final report was delivered to E-Power on June 30, 2026. As part of the agreement with E-Power, Apollo Advisors will distribute the report to selected contacts in the mining and investment communities. E-Power paid Apollo Advisors $18,500 cash for services. E-Power and Apollo Advisors may, or may not, enter into further agreements for the provision of updated research reports or other communication and investor relations activities.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

For information contact: Jamie Lavigne, VP Exploration and Director, Interim CEO at: info@e-powerresources.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303914

Source: E-Power Resources