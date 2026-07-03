Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Rivalry Corp. (TSXV: RVLY) (the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has advised the Company that, effective June 30, 2026, the Company's listing classification has been transferred from Tier 1 to Tier 2 in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.5.

The transfer follows the Company's inability to complete reinstatement to Tier 1 within the prescribed period and its current inability to satisfy the applicable Tier 1 continued listing requirements.

The Company's common shares remain suspended from trading following the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 6, 2026. Reinstatement to trading is not automatic and would require, among other things, the revocation of the cease trade order and the satisfactory completion of the Exchange's reinstatement review.

The Company also announces that Steven Salz has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of the date hereof. Mr. Salz remains a director of the Company.

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. is a Toronto-based company and the parent of an international regulated online gaming and sports betting brand. Rivalry previously operated in multiple jurisdictions and continues to evaluate strategic alternatives related to its business and assets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of the Company at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Company. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Please see the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors", and other disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303968

Source: Rivalry Corp.