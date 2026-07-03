Refined Energy Corp.: Refined Energy Announces Final Results for Winter 2026 Drill Program at Dufferin West

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU; OTC: RRUUF; FRA: CWA0) ("Refined" or the "Company") has received final analytical results for its maiden Winter 2026 drill program at Eagle Plains Resources (TSX-V:EPL) (OTCQB: EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") 100% owned Dufferin West Property, located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin uranium district. Refined holds the exclusive option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the project.

The Dufferin Project consists of 10,140 hectares and is comprised of the North and West Dufferin. The 2026 drill program tested targets identified through the interpretation of electromagnetic, gravity and magnetic geophysical surveys.

The 2026 drilling tested targets identified through interpretation of electromagnetic, gravity and magnetic geophysical surveys. A total of 975 metres of drilling in three holes was completed. Drillholes DW26-001 and DW26-003 successfully intersected the Athabasca unconformity, with DW26-002 terminated prior to reaching target depth. The program was completed on budget for approximately $1.7 million and was managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC.

A total of 87 samples from DW26-001 and DW26-003 were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for geochemical analyses. Ten samples returned weakly anomalous uranium values, with the highest assay returning 5 ppm uranium from DW26-001 immediately below the unconformity.

A detailed review of the geochemical results (incorporating U/Th and Pb-isotope ratios and alteration indicator elements including boron) identified ten anomalous sample intervals, including uranium enrichment relative to thorium immediately below the unconformity.

The results provide additional geological and geochemical information that will assist in the Company's ongoing evaluation of the Dufferin West property.

Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer of Refined Energy, commented:

"The Winter 2026 program successfully completed the Company's planned drill testing and generated additional geological and geochemical information for the Dufferin West property. We appreciate the efforts of the field crews, contractors and technical personnel involved in the program."

Highlights

Drill hole DW26-001 intersected the targeted graphitic conductor at 381 metres with associated brecciation (unconformity depth 332 m).

Drill hole DW26-003 reached the unconformity at 312 metres and intersected two brecciated fault zones; one in the sandstone at 104 to 120 m with associated bleaching, and one in the basement from 323.7 to 327.1 m with brecciation and clay gouges.

DW26-003 tested a ground gravity low complemented by a partially overlapping magnetic low and bounded to the east by a magnetic high.





All intersections are listed with respect to hole depth, not depth from surface.





Figure 1: Location of Drill Holes on Dufferin West Project. Drill hole DW26-001 targeted an electromagnetic (EM) conductor defined by a moving loop EM survey. Drill hole DW26-002 was designed to test the conductor along strike in conjunction with a coincident weak gravity low anomaly; however, the hole was terminated early to allow completion of drill hole DW26-003 within the planned program budget. Drill hole DW26-003 targeted the central portion of a pronounced gravity low coincident with a magnetic low and bounded to the east by a magnetic high, interpreted to represent Archean granite-gneiss basement rocks.

The Dufferin Project is located on or in close proximity to the known trace of the Virgin River Shear Zone and related structural splays.

Qualified Persons

C. C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and Vice President for Eagle Plains, the operator of the project, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic mineral projects in North America. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing high-quality exploration opportunities in tier-one jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Eli Dusenbury

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 398-3378

info@refinedenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's interpretation of exploration results, geological and geochemical data, technical interpretations and the ongoing evaluation of the Dufferin West property. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration, financing, commodity prices, regulatory approvals, and operational factors.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals; risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions; access and supply risks; risks associated with the Company's reliance on key personnel; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks; title and environmental risks; and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/002faf66-1b00-470c-bd27-f9b4b896d7ef