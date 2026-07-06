







RIYADH, KSA, July 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Global AI Show Riyadh, held from 29-30th June, 2026, cementing its status as the definitive anchor for the Kingdom's newly designated "Year of Artificial Intelligence."Defying the challenges of the prevailing geopolitical landscape, organized by VAP Group and powered by Times Of AI, the event emerged as a resounding success. Co-located with Global Blockchain Show Riyadh and Global Games Show Riyadh, the two-day summit attracted 15,000+ registrations, welcomed 6,723 attendees, featured 100+ global speakers and 100 exhibitors, and convened a 70% CXO-level delegation from 80+ countries. The unprecedented international participation reinforced Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's growing role as a global AI powerhouse while marking a decisive shift from experimental AI pilots to centralized, nation-scale AI deployment.As a forward-looking platform, the Global AI Show served as an example of how to create an environment for collaboration, constructive dialogue, and ultimately action, connecting the newest technologies with large-scale, real-world applications across multiple sectors and government entities. The event also witnessed the announcement of VAP Group's most ambitious initiative yet - The launch of VAP Ventures, a strategic initiative to back 100 startups by 2030 and accelerate the next chapter of the global innovation ecosystem.The 2026 edition highlighted the "Human-AI Interaction" framework. Keynote tracks focused heavily on workforce planning, AI-driven recruitment, and upskilling programs designed to equip the next generation of Saudi talent with the tools required to steer autonomous digital agents.A Worldwide Convergence of Thought Leaders and VisionariesThe Global AI Show welcomed attendees from all over the world, including AI enthusiasts, developers, and government officials. This diverse mix of attendees highlights that AI isn?t just a concept anymore; it's being adopted across industries as a key component for optimizing workflows.The first day of the Global AI Show witnessed an opening keynote by Dr Mohammed Nasser Alshahrani, Executive Advisor to the Minister, Council of Economic and Development Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on why data quality will define the winners of the AI era and how trustworthy, transparent AI systems can drive real-world impact.Day 2 opened with the keynote speech by Nezar Al Turki, Chief Information Officer, Ministry of National Guard, outlining the shift from digital transformation to AI transformation and the leadership, governance, and workforce foundations required to scale AI-driven enterprises.Actionable Insights Arise At The Global AI Show RiyadhThe two-day summit featured panel discussions, keynote speeches, informal discussions, and industry-relevant sessions. The discussions on the agenda included practical examples and opportunities for incorporating AI further into modern-day industries.The summit explored the next frontier of artificial intelligence through discussions on agentic AI, sovereign AI infrastructure, enterprise AI transformation, responsible governance, AI-powered healthcare, financial services innovation, cybersecurity, workforce development, and the future of human-AI collaboration. Michael Lints, Founding Partner, MENA, Golden Gate Ventures remarked, "The AI era is reshaping venture capital. Today's founders need more than funding, they need access to infrastructure, strategic partnerships and global networks that help them move from breakthrough ideas to scalable businesses faster than ever before!"The sessions also examined scalable AI deployment, investment opportunities, digital public infrastructure, intelligent automation, and the role of AI in accelerating Saudi Vision 2030 while strengthening cross-border innovation and economic collaboration.Few Notable Speakers Include:Dr Ibraheem Sheerah - Chief Transformation Officer, Digital Transformation & Technology, Saudi Arabian Airlines Holding (Saudia Group)Eng. Layla AlSalehi - Director General, Ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaPaul Pacifico - Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Music Commission, Ministry of CultureNate Busa - Executive Director, AI & Emerging Technologies, NEOMAmal Dokhan - Managing Partner, 500 Global MENAKalyana Sivagnanam - Group Chief Executive Officer, Petromin CorporationAyman Alhabib - Chief Data & AI Officer, D360 BankAbdulrahman Alonaizan - Head of Data & Artificial Intelligence, Arab National Bank (ANB)Alyn Bailey - Chief Human Resources Officer, Albawani HoldingAbdulaziz Al-Ghufaili - AI & Digital Transformation Leader, Saudi AramcoAbdullah Alshargi - AI & Innovation Executive, Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA)Aamir Khalid Pirzada - Chief Technology Officer, MoznDr Mohamed Alhussein - Artificial Intelligence Advisor & Digital Transformation LeaderGlobal AI founders, policymakers, investors, researchers, and enterprise technology leaders representing 80+ countries, driving discussions on the future of agentic AI, enterprise transformation, and sovereign AI ecosystems.Innovation and Exhibition SpotlightThe exhibition floor emerged as a vibrant hub of innovation, bringing together a diverse lineup of leading technology companies, AI pioneers, startups, and solution providers showcasing cutting-edge advancements shaping the future of artificial intelligence. From enterprise AI platforms and cybersecurity to HR technology, observability, autonomous systems, and intelligent infrastructure, exhibitors and sponsors demonstrated real-world solutions that fostered meaningful collaborations, sparked investment conversations, and accelerated technology adoption across industries.Few Notable Exhibitors:Zen HR, Netskope, Nournet, Magna AI, Sarj Digital Information Technology CO., Edarat Group, NTT Data Dynatrace, Scale AI, AQUIVIO Inc., Takween, SAS, The think thankx, ait, Emotii, OPM UAE, Fanruan Software, ManageEngine, Wakeb Data Compan, Kamsora, Sigmix Inc., Cloud Wave Telecommunications and Information Technology Company LLC, Spark.ai, Open, Sirma Group Holding, Wafra GreentechAI, Moves From Being An Afterthought To A Key Driver of InnovationIt's not a surprise to see AI transforming how industries operate these days. From simply generating reports to optimizing workflows in critical areas like healthcare, the technology has made almost every aspect of work more efficient. The Global AI Show united innovators, regulators, and policymakers under one roof to ensure AI is scaled and incorporated into systems responsibly."What we've built with the Global AI Show goes far beyond a conference into a catalyst for global innovation. Seeing thousands of innovators, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs come together in Riyadh has been incredibly inspiring. Our vision has always been to create a platform where conversations lead to collaboration and collaboration leads to action. VAP Ventures is the natural next step in that journey, empowering founders who will shape the future of global innovation." - Vishal Parmar, Founder & CEO, VAP GroupThe momentum established at this summit will carry forward to the next Global AI Show set for Abu Dhabi on 12-13 November, 2026. This creates a perfect window for the discussions at Riyadh to materialize into something tangible and distribution-ready for the Abu Dhabi edition.About Global AI ShowThe Global AI Show is the definitive international stage where the future of artificial intelligence is forged. Hosted by VAP Group, this premier AI summit and conference unites global CXOs, visionary policymakers, and tech pioneers to move beyond the hype and address the real-world impact of AI.About VAP GroupWith 13+ years of expertise, VAP Group is a premier global consulting and media powerhouse driving the next wave of technology-led growth.Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.Media Enquiries: media@globalaishow.comSource: VAP GroupCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.