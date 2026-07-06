JAKARTA, July 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Siloam International Hospitals has again been recognised at the highest level with two of its hospitals receiving Magnet(R) with Distinction Recognition. Siloam Hospitals Kebon Jeruk became the first hospital in Indonesia to receive the recognition on 23 June 2026, followed by Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village on 26 June 2026. With this achievement, Siloam has become the only hospital network in Southeast Asia with more than one hospital recognised as Magnet(R) with Distinction. To date, only 95 healthcare organisations worldwide have achieved Magnet(R) with Distinction, placing Siloam among the world's leading healthcare organisations in nursing excellence while reinforcing Indonesia's position as one of the few countries with hospitals recognised for world-class nursing standards.Magnet Recognition(R) is the gold standard for nursing excellence awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the world's largest nursing credentialing organization and a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association (ANA). Magnet(R) with Distinction is the highest level of recognition, introduced by the ANCC in 2022 to honour top-performing healthcare organisations based on validated empirical outcomes. The designation is awarded only to organisations that demonstrate clinical outcomes, quality of care and nursing performance that exceed the already rigorous Magnet(R) standards.For patients, healthcare quality is determined not only by advanced technology and skilled physicians, but also by the quality of nursing care that supports them throughout their treatment journey. Studies show that Magnet(R) hospitals achieve better patient safety outcomes, lower complication rates, stronger interdisciplinary collaboration, and more positive patient experiences than non-Magnet(R) hospitals.These outcomes are reflected in the performance of Siloam Hospitals Kebon Jeruk and Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village, which recorded nurse satisfaction rates of 93% and 95%, respectively, while 70% and 73% of their nursing workforce hold professional specialty certifications. Both hospitals also demonstrated nursing quality indicators that exceeded international benchmarks, including reductions in healthcare-associated infections (CAUTI and CLABSI), hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPI), as well as improvements in patient experience across communication, respect for patients, shared decision-making, and care coordination.Caroline Riady, CEO of Siloam International Hospitals, said the achievement recognises the dedication of Siloam nurses who deliver exceptional care to patients every day."Magnet(R) with Distinction is more than an institutional recognition. It reflects the commitment of Siloam nurses who stand beside patients and their families throughout every stage of the care journey. At Siloam, we believe that the combination of clinical excellence and compassionate care forms the foundation of high-quality healthcare. When patients feel heard, understood, and cared for with empathy, it can have a meaningful impact on both their experience and clinical outcomes. Ultimately, healthcare quality is measured not only by the technology and facilities a hospital possesses, but also by the people who are there for patients when they need them the most," said Caroline.Jessi Rahardja, Nursing General Manager of Siloam International Hospitals, explained that the journey towards achieving Magnet Recognition(R) requires a sustained commitment to strengthening evidence-based nursing practice, fostering a collaborative culture, and delivering patient-centered care."For us, Magnet(R) is more than external recognition. It is proof that nursing is a profession grounded in evidence, leadership, and collaboration, with a tangible impact on patient outcomes. Patients experience these benefits through more consistent care, stronger coordination, and an overall better care experience. To every Siloam nurse, this achievement is truly historic. Yet it is not the pinnacle of what you are capable of - it is a reflection of the dedication and professionalism you demonstrate every day in caring for patients," said Jessi.The success of Siloam Hospitals Kebon Jeruk and Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village is the result of Siloam's long-term investment in the development of the nursing profession and healthcare workforce. In line with its People First pillar, Siloam has built an integrated education ecosystem through the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing at Universitas Pelita Harapan, the Siloam Training Center, and a wide range of continuous professional development programs that strengthen clinical competencies, leadership capabilities, and evidence-based practice.Looking ahead, Siloam will continue to strengthen a culture of nursing excellence across its hospital network as part of its commitment to delivering internationally benchmarked healthcare services for the people of Indonesia. This commitment seeks to support better clinical outcomes while ensuring that more Indonesians have access to world-class care within the country, without needing to seek treatment overseas. Ultimately, healthcare excellence is defined not only by technology and infrastructure, but also by the quality of the people who stand beside patients every day.For more information, please contact:Corporate Communicationmcorcomm@siloamhospitals.comFor more information, please visit: www.siloamhospitals.com.More on the Magnet(R) Recognition Program and Magnet(R) with Distinction: https://www.nursingworld.org/organizational-programs/magnet/new-magnet-organizations/?About Siloam International HospitalsPT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk ("Siloam") is a leading private hospital network committed to providing high-quality healthcare services in Indonesia. Established in 1996, the Siloam currently manages and operates 41 hospitals, including 15 hospitals in the Greater Jakarta area (Jabodetabek) and 26 hospitals across Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Bali, Nusa Tenggara and Ambon. In addition, the Siloam Hospitals also operates 75 Siloam Clinic units to maximize healthcare access for all Indonesians. Founded on God's compassion, Siloam has a vision to provide international quality healthcare services accessible to all levels of society in Indonesia. In line with this vision, Siloam has also become a trusted choice in delivering world-class holistic healthcare, as well as continuous medical education and research. Supported by a medical team consisting of more than 2,000 general practitioners and specialists, and 10,000 nurses and professional staff, Siloam's medical team works tirelessly to provide the best care, serving nearly two million patients annually across Indonesia. Siloam is a pioneer in achieving Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation for hospitals in Indonesia. JCI is an international accreditation agency based in the United States that focuses on setting the highest standards for healthcare service quality and patient safety. In 2025, Siloam received international recognition from Newsweek as one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025. Siloam also achieved a Silver Medal from EcoVadis with a score of 71, reflecting a 7-point increase from the previous year. This achievement places Siloam among the top 15% of companies globally for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, out of more than 130,000 companies assessed. Within the Human Health Activities sector, Siloam ranks in the top 3% globally, demonstrating its consistent commitment to responsible and sustainable healthcare delivery. The company also achieved strong performance across all ESG pillars, including top 5% for Environment, top 10% for Labor & Human Rights, top 12% for Ethics, and top 1% for Sustainable Procurement.In 2026, Siloam International Hospitals received several international recognitions that reinforce its leadership in delivering world-class healthcare. At the Healthcare Asia Awards 2026, Siloam received four prestigious awards: Hospital Group of the Year - Indonesia and Service Delivery Innovation of the Year - Indonesia for Siloam International Hospitals; Specialty Hospital of the Year (Cardiology) - Indonesia for Siloam Heart Hospital; and Medical Tourism Hospital of the Year - Indonesia for Bali International Medical Center (BIMC) Siloam Nusa Dua.This commitment to excellence was also reflected in the achievement of Magnet(R) with Distinction by Siloam Hospitals Kebon Jeruk and Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village. With this milestone, Siloam became the only hospital network in Southeast Asia with more than one hospital recognised under the Magnet Recognition Program(R).These international recognitions underscore Siloam's consistency in delivering integrated, innovative, safe, and internationally benchmarked healthcare services, while reinforcing its role as a leader in transforming healthcare in Indonesia. Please visit www.siloamhospitals.com.Disclaimer: This Press Release is prepared by Siloam Hospitals and is distributed only to convey general information. This Press Release is not intended for a particular group or purpose and does not constitute a recommendation regarding the shares of Siloam Hospitals. No guarantee is given regarding the completeness or certainty of the information contained. All opinions and estimates included in this Press Release are our opinions as of this date and are subject to change without notice. Siloam Hospitals is not responsible for any losses that may occur to any party due to part or all the contents of this Press Release, Siloam Hospitals and affiliated companies including their employees and agents are not responsible for any mistakes, omissions, or inaccuracies that can happen.Predictive Statements: Some of the statements in this Press Release are or may be predictive in nature. These statements generally contain words such as "will", "hopes", "anticipates" or the like. By their nature, predictive statements carry risks and uncertainties that may cause realities that are different from what is explained in this Press Release. Factors that can cause different realities include but are not limited to: the economic, social and political situation in Indonesia; the health industry situation in Indonesia; market situation; additional regulatory burdens in Indonesia, including regulations relating to the environment and regulatory compliance costs; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; interest rate development, capital costs and capital availability; anticipated demand and supply prices related to our health services and related capital expenditures and other investments; construction costs; availability of health services; competition from companies and other locations; changes in customer demand; changes in operational costs, including employee salaries, wages and training, changes in public and government policies; our ability to stay competitive; financial conditions, business strategies and plans and targets set by our management for future work; procurement of future income; compliance with environmental and remediation regulations. If, among other things, one or more of the risks or uncertainties mentioned above occur, the actual results may differ materially than predicted, anticipated or projected. But not limited, capital costs can increase, projects can be postponed and anticipated increases in production, capacity or implementation may not all occur. Although we believe that our management's expectations expressed in predictive statements are reasonable based on the information we have now, we cannot provide guarantees that these expectations can become reality. You should not depend on these statements immediately. However, these statements apply only to the date they were stated, and we are not responsible for making updates or revisions, even if new information, new events or anything is available.Source: Siloam International HospitalsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.