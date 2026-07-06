JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TransNusa marks the second half of 2026 with a significant milestone by introducing a new route from Jakarta to Bangkok, Thailand, strengthening connectivity between two of Southeast Asia's premier business and tourism travel hubs while simultaneously making yet another historical achievement with the expansion of its domestic network from Bali to Island destination, Wakatobi.TransNusa becomes the first airline in Indonesia and the world to plan, create, develop and introduce a new direct route from Bali to Wakatobi, an island that is globally celebrated for hosting the world's second-largest barrier reef. This is the second direct route that has been created and developed by TransNusa. In 2024, the airline created, developed and became the first to launch a direct route from Bali to diving haven, Manado.On the regional and domestic network expansion, TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said that the much-awaited new route introduction from Jakarta to Bangkok as well as from Bali to Wakatobi and Waingapu will further strengthen TransNusa's international and domestic connectivity network. Sale of tickets for the scheduled flights has started and can be bought directly from transnusa.co.id or on any main online travel agency platform. Tickets from Jakarta to Bangkok starts from as low as USD167.54 while tickets from Bali to Wakatobi starts from as low as USD103.30. Tickets from Bali to Waingapu starts from USD75.36.Datuk Bernard added that the new regional flight route launch is part of TransNusa's broader strategy to expand connectivity and respond to the growing demand for travel between Indonesia and Thailand, which are two markets that enjoy strong tourism ties."Thailand is one of the region's vital tourism hub. Hence, TransNusa's scheduled flights will provide travellers with greater flexibility while supporting trade and tourism between the two countries," Datuk Bernard added."The Jakarta-Bangkok route is one of the busiest and strongest international routes in the region, serving millions of travellers each year. By operating daily scheduled flights for this route, we aim to provide a more seamless connections for our passengers traveling across Southeast Asia and beyond," Datuk Bernard stressed, adding that TransNusa's passengers will benefit from the increased flight options to Jakarta to Bangkok."Our goal is to continue improving accessibility across Southeast Asia by continuously introducing new routes and expanding TransNusa's international as well as its domestic network," continued Datuk Bernard, adding that at the initial stage, TransNusa will operate two daily flights for the Jakarta-Bangkok route, three weekly direct flights from Bali to Wakatobi, which will be on Monday, Thursday and Sunday, for the Bali-Wakatobi route. For the Bali-Waingapu route, TransNusa will operate four weekly direct flights, which will be on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.Flight Details: Bangkok-ThailandTransNusa's scheduled flight, 8B 381 and 8B 385, will depart Jakarta at 08.20 and 16.30 from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok at 11.45 and 19.55 respectively. The return flights, 8B 382 and 8B 386, will depart the Suvarnabhumi Airport at 12.30 and 20.40 respectively, arriving at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta at 15.55 and 00.05, respectively.Flight Details: Bali-WakatobiTransNusa's scheduled direct flight, 8B 5662, will depart Bali at 08.05 from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and arrive at the Matahora Airport in Wakatobi at 09.45. The return flights, 8B 5663, will depart the Matahora Airport at 10.15, arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali at 11.55.Flight Details: Bali-WaingapuTransNusa's scheduled flight, 8B 5652, will depart Bali at 08.05 from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and arrive at the Umbu Mehang Kunda Airport in Waingapu at 09.35. The return flights, 8B 5653, will depart the Umbu Mehang Kunda Airport at 10.25, arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali at 11.55.TransNusa will be utilising its Airbus A320, which has 174 seats, for its international route and its COMAC C909, which has 95 seats, for its domestic route.About TransNusaTransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. In February 2024, the airline rebranded itself to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022.In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta and Bali.On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Perth, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Bangkok. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website at www.transnusa.co.id, through any secure online travel agent, through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia.International Media Contact:Email: transnusamedia@alphaaccess.mySource: TransNusaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.