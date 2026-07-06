Global New Material International Holdings Ltd. has received the Technology Innovation Best Practice Award at the Third Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference recently in Mainz, Germany, in recognition of its efforts to advance sustainable development through material innovation.

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Thorsten Giehler (L), Director of the Economic, Social Development and Employment Division of The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), delivered the award to Zhou Fangchao, Executive Director and Vice President of Global New Material International.

The annual conference, initiated by the Chinese Consulate General in Frankfurt and jointly organized with Chinese and European partners, recognizes corporate best practices in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. This year's event brought together government officials, business leaders and experts from China and Europe to exchange experiences on sustainable development.

The company's award-winning case, titled Reshaping the Green Future of Surface Performance Materials through Technological Innovation, highlighted its strategy of combining green intelligent manufacturing with global technology synergy to accelerate the low-carbon transformation of the advanced materials industry.

According to the conference panel, the company has integrated lean management in smart manufacturing with ESG principles, improving operational efficiency while delivering measurable energy savings and carbon reductions. The panel said the approach provides a practical example of how technological innovation can generate both commercial value and sustainability benefits.

Zhou Fangchao, Executive Director and Vice President of Global New Material International, said the award recognized the company's long-term commitment to using technology to address real-world challenges.

"We believe the value of technology lies in solving practical problems," Zhou said. "From breakthroughs in high-purity synthetic mica technology to applications in semiconductors, new energy vehicles, cosmetics and green buildings, innovation and sustainability can advance together." He added that the company's self-built photovoltaic system reduces carbon emissions by more than 5,000 tonnes annually.

The company said it has continued to expand its portfolio of environmentally friendly materials, including pearlescent pigments, cosmetic fillers and industrial functional materials designed to support sustainable manufacturing. Its recent innovations also include laser marking technologies and radar-transparent coatings for autonomous driving applications.

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Contacts:

Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference

info@cneuesg.com