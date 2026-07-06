DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Partnership
Media release
DKSH entered a strategic partnership with Lilly to sell, promote and distribute Lilly's pharmaceutical products in Hong Kong and Macau. Building on the successful collaboration in Singapore and Vietnam, DKSH will expand the access to reliable healthcare in the region.
Hong Kong, July 6, 2026 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a leading integrated end-to-end commercialization platform and leading provider of market expansion services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, has entered into a distribution and promotion agreement with global healthcare leader Eli Lilly Export S.A. ("Lilly"). Through this agreement, DKSH will hold the rights to sell, promote, and distribute Lilly's current pharmaceutical portfolio in Hong Kong and Macau, further strengthening and expanding the longstanding partnership in Singapore and Vietnam.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Melanie Grüter
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2360232
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2360232 06.07.2026 CET/CEST