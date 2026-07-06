Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") today announced assay results from its Turvolândia Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project (the "Project") in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The release covers additional assay results from the Marita Target; results from three new targets defined by a 26-hole regional exploratory program (Rose, Paiolinho, and Miguel); and a program-level summary across all 77 holes received to date. The results expand the Project from four to seven named, drill-confirmed rare earth target areas.

Highlights

Turvolândia expanded to seven drill-confirmed rare earth target areas from four previously announced

Rose Target (TUV-AUG-070): 8 metres at 2,238 ppm TREO 1 and 843 ppm MREO 2 (2- 10m), including 3 metres at 3,776 ppm TREO and 1,578 ppm MREO (7-10m, end of hole. ) The Rose Target result is the strongest result from the regional exploratory program and compares favourably with results from previously announced highest grade targets at the Cortis zone.

and 843 ppm MREO (2- 10m), including 3 metres at 3,776 ppm TREO and 1,578 ppm MREO (7-10m, end of hole. ) The Rose Target result is the strongest result from the regional exploratory program and compares favourably with results from previously announced highest grade targets at the Cortis zone. Marita Target: three holes all terminating in mineralised material; best sub-interval 3 metres at 1,715 ppm TREO and 272 ppm MREO (TUV-AUG-064, end of hole)

Paiolinho and Miguel Targets return new results; Carvalho and Joaquim Targets named as two additional areas defined by the 26-hole regional exploratory program

77 holes with results received to date; 62% returned at least one sample above 750 ppm TREO; peak 6,431 ppm TREO at Cordis (March 3, 2026)

All values expressed as rare earth oxide equivalents. Conversion factors: JCU Advanced Analytical Centre.

1 TREO = CeO2 + Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + La2O3 + Lu2O3 +Nd2O3 Pr6O11 + Sm2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3

2MREO = Dy2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Tb4O7 + Y2O3

"Turvolândia now has seven named rare earth targets, all confirmed by drilling, and the results from Marita and the regional program give us real confidence that the system is likely as extensive as the geophysics have suggested," commented Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "The Rose Target, defined by TUV-AUG-070, returned 8 metres grading 2,238 ppm total rare earth oxides - which puts it firmly in the range of what we have seen at Cordis, Linda, and South. At Marita, we drilled three holes and all three ended in rare earth mineralisation, with grades increasing as we went deeper. That is exactly what you want to see in an ionic clay system: it tells us the mineralisation is still there below where the auger stopped. We have 47 more results to report and 20 holes pending at Linda alone. Every batch brings the system into sharper focus."

Marita Target

The Marita Target was first identified as part of the four-target system described in the Company's June 16, 2026 news release. Three of 17 auger holes completed at Marita are reported here; results from the remaining 14 are pending.

All three reported holes terminated in mineralised material, with TREO and MREO grades increasing toward the base of each hole. The pattern is consistent with the IAC-REE model: in this deposit type, REE enrichment concentrates in the lower saprolite zone above the weathered-fresh rock transition, and holes that end in elevated grades indicate the mineralised horizon continues below the auger's penetration depth.

TUV-AUG-018 was drilled vertically to 18 metres. The full-hole average of 715 ppm TREO includes an anomalous near-surface metre at 4-5m (1,343 ppm TREO) and a deepening enrichment zone in the final 2 metres (16-18m), where the hole terminated averaging 1,368 ppm TREO and 534 ppm MREO.

TUV-AUG-040 was drilled vertically to 13 metres, with grades rising steadily through the upper profile into the 4-metre end-of-hole interval (9-13m) averaging 1,144 ppm TREO and 362 ppm MREO. The final metre (12-13m) returned the highest individual reading in the hole at 1,244 ppm TREO and 429 ppm MREO.

TUV-AUG-064 was drilled vertically to 8 metres, with the deepest 3 metres (5-8m) averaging 1,715 ppm TREO and 272 ppm MREO. The single metre at 5-6m returned 2,742 ppm TREO, accounting for 53% of the 3-metre interval's total grade-metres.

All three holes at the Marita Target terminated in mineralised material. Deeper drilling is required to define the base of the mineralised horizon at this target.





Figure 1 - Assay profile of TUV-AUG-018, TUV-AUG-040, and TUV-AUG-064 (Marita Target)

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Figure 2 - Regional target locations and exploratory drill hole plan

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Regional Exploratory Program

The Company completed an additional 26 auger holes across the broader Turvolândia tenure to evaluate geophysical anomalies identified through total-count radiometric surveys conducted prior to drilling. Twenty-six holes tested radiometric anomalies outside the four established target areas and generated five new named targets: Rose, Paiolinho, Miguel, Carvalho, and Joaquim.

Results from three targets (Rose, Paiolinho, and Miguel) are presented below.

Rose Target

Hole TUV-AUG-070 was drilled vertically to 10 metres. An 8-metre interval from 2 metres to end of hole averaged 2,238 ppm TREO and 843 ppm MREO, with MREO representing 38% of TREO across the interval. Grades increased sharply in the final 3 metres (7-10m), which averaged 3,776 ppm TREO and 1,578 ppm MREO; the deepest metre (7-8m) returned the interval peak at 4,134 ppm TREO and 1,683 ppm MREO. The hole terminated in mineralised material at 10 metres.

Paiolinho Target

Hole TUV-AUG-066 was drilled vertically to 7 metres. Mineralisation was present throughout the full hole profile, with the upper 4 metres (0-4m) averaging 679 ppm TREO and the lower 3 metres (4-7m, end of hole) averaging 1,192 ppm TREO and 304 ppm MREO. The hole terminated in mineralised material.





Figure 3 - Assay profile of TUV-AUG-066 (Paiolinho Target) and TUV-AUG-070 (Rose Target)

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Miguel Target

Hole TUV-AUG-038 was drilled vertically to 18 metres. The lower 8 metres of the hole (10-18m) averaged 744 ppm TREO and 326 ppm MREO. Within this interval, grades increased toward the base of the hole; the final 3 metres (15-18m) averaged 977 ppm TREO and 427 ppm MREO, with the second-to-last metre (16-17m) returning 1,136 ppm TREO and 500 ppm MREO. The hole terminated in mineralised material at 18 metres. MREO represents 44% of TREO across the 8-metre interval - the highest ratio among the highlighted holes reported here.

Program Summary

The Company has now completed 124 auger holes totalling 1,379 metres at an average depth of 11.12 metres across the Turvolândia Project. Assay results have been received for 77 of 124 holes. Results from the remaining 47 holes, including 20 follow-up holes at the Linda Target announced June 9, 2026, are pending and will be reported upon receipt and validation.

Across the 77 holes for which results have been received:

48 holes (62%) returned at least one sample grading above 750 ppm TREO, indicating broad, spatially distributed rare earth enrichment across the Project

26 holes (34%) returned at least one sample grading above 1000 ppm TREO

36 holes (47%) returned at least one sample grading above 200 ppm MREO

Peak TREO: 6,431 ppm over 1 metre (TUV-AUG-014, Cordis Target)

Peak MREO: 2,847 ppm (TUV-AUG-014)

Peak Nd2O3 + Pr6O11: 2,246 ppm; peak Dy2O3 + Tb4O7: 163 ppm

Previously announced results from the Cordis Target (March 3, 2026), the Linda Target (June 9, 2026), and the South Target (June 16, 2026) are available in those respective news releases, accessible at www.canamerametals.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The seven named target areas now defined at Turvolândia are: Cordis, Marita, South, and Linda (four previously established targets) and Rose, Paiolinho, Miguel, and Carvalho (three new targets defined by the regional exploratory program).

The Turvolândia Project is located within a geological setting dominated by regional granitoid intrusions and lateritic weathering profiles consistent with ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE mineralisation. In this deposit type, rare earth elements are adsorbed onto clay minerals within the saprolitic weathering horizon above fresh basement rock and are typically concentrated in the lower portion of that profile. The pattern of mineralisation increasing toward the base of drill holes - observed at Marita, Rose, Paiolinho, and Miguel - is consistent with this model and indicates that auger penetration has not reached the base of the mineralised horizon at these targets.

Next Steps

Assay results from the remaining 47 holes - including 20 follow-up holes at the Linda Target - will be reported upon receipt and validation. The Company is evaluating a next-phase program, including deeper drilling at Cordis, Linda, Marita, Rose, and South to test below the auger-penetration depth.

There can be no assurance that future exploration programs will define economically recoverable mineral resources.

Assay Methodology and QA/QC

Auger drill samples were collected at one-metre intervals and submitted to SGS Geosol Laboratórios Ltda., Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil (ISO/IEC 17025 accredited), an independent laboratory, for multi-element analysis by ICP-OES/MS including all rare earth elements. The QA/QC program included the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blank standards, and field duplicates. Elemental values were converted to rare earth oxide equivalents using standard conversion factors.

The conversion factors used are included in the table below. (source: https://www.jcu.edu.au/advanced-analytical-centre/resources/element-to-stoichiometric-oxide-conversion-factors)

Table 1: REE Conversion Factors

Element Factor Oxide Unit Ce 1.2284 CeO2 ppm Dy 1.1477 Dy2O3 ppm Er 1.1435 Er2O3 ppm Eu 1.1579 Eu2O3 ppm Gd 1.1526 Gd2O3 ppm Ho 1.1455 Ho2O3 ppm La 1.1728 La2O3 ppm Lu 1.1371 Lu2O3 ppm Nd 1.1664 Nd2O3 ppm Pr 1.2082 Pr6O11 ppm Sm 1.1596 Sm2O3 ppm Tb 1.1762 Tb4O7 ppm Tm 1.1421 Tm2O3 ppm Y 1.2699 Y2O3 ppm Yb 1.1387 Yb2O3 ppm

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's expectation that assay results from the remaining holes will be reported upon receipt and validation; the Company's evaluation of next-phase exploration programs at the Turvolândia Project, including potential deeper drilling to assess mineralisation below the auger-penetration depth at the Marita, Rose, and South targets; the potential for mineralisation at the Marita, Rose, Paiolinho, and Miguel target areas to continue below the depths reached by auger drilling; the potential for the Carvalho and Joaquim target areas to host rare earth mineralisation; the potential for the nine named target areas to be associated with ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation; and the potential for the Turvolândia Project to host a large-scale, regionally extensive rare earth system with multiple mineralised corridors.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that follow-up drilling and exploration programs can be designed and executed on commercially reasonable terms; that the geological and geophysical interpretations of the Project are consistent with ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation; that assay results from the 47 pending holes will be received and validated in a timely manner; that exploration results will continue to support the Company's assessment of the Project's potential; and that rare earth commodity prices and market conditions remain sufficient to support continued exploration investment.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that deeper drilling does not confirm the continuity or extent of mineralisation below the auger-penetration depth at the Marita, Rose, South, or other targets; the possibility that assay results from the 47 pending holes do not confirm or expand the mineralisation reported to date, or that results are delayed; the risk that the Carvalho and Joaquim target areas do not contain material rare earth mineralisation; the risk that the nine target areas at Turvolândia do not collectively represent a large-scale ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth system amenable to economic extraction; volatility in rare earth and critical mineral commodity prices; and general exploration risks inherent to the evaluation of mineral properties at an early stage. Readers are referred to the risk factors described in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

APPENDIX: DRILL HOLES TUV-AUG-0018, 0038, 0040, 0064, 0066 AND 0070 FULL RARE EARTH ELEMENTS AND GALIUM ASSAYS

TUV-AUG-0018

From To Ce

ppm Dy

ppm Er

ppm Eu

ppm Gd

ppm Ho

ppm La

ppm Lu

ppm 0 1 332.1 4.42 2.56 0.79 3.99 0.87 50 0.39 1 2 440.2 4.71 2.76 0.92 4.78 0.95 59.4 0.35 2 3 490.3 4.41 2.5 0.88 4.16 0.77 59.6 0.31 3 4 489 6.92 2.93 1.72 8.96 1.18 138.6 0.36 4 5 524.9 7.95 2.92 2.58 12.32 1.19 328.7 0.29 5 6 186.8 7.65 2.47 2.59 13.04 1.1 214.1 0.24 6 7 140.8 4.18 1.49 1.16 6.07 0.63 80.6 0.2 7 8 191.4 3 1.21 0.8 4.03 0.46 67.1 0.17 8 9 187.3 2.06 1 0.53 2.53 0.34 41.9 0.17 9 10 69.9 1.83 0.82 0.41 2.08 0.29 29.3 0.13 10 11 485 2.28 1.07 0.51 2.54 0.38 28.8 0.19 11 12 329.8 2.65 1.11 0.72 3.34 0.43 41.6 0.18 12 13 335.8 2.74 1.07 0.59 2.8 0.45 35.2 0.18 13 14 836 4.39 1.51 0.96 5.02 0.66 39.4 0.18 14 15 407.9 3.37 1.56 0.71 3.85 0.56 33.7 0.21 15 16 139.3 3.5 1.76 0.8 3.82 0.62 37.2 0.22 16 17 221.4 18.33 5.23 5.82 28.67 2.49 439.3 0.5 17 18 167.7 20.89 6.32 6.47 32.39 2.78 382 0.53

From To Nd

ppm Pr

ppm Sm

ppm Tb

ppm Tm

ppm Y

ppm Yb

ppm Ga

ppm 0 1 25.2 7.81 4.6 0.69 0.37 21.41 2.6 34.20 1 2 31.2 9.78 5.5 0.76 0.36 21.71 2.5 32.80 2 3 30.1 9.71 5 0.7 0.3 19.32 2.2 34.30 3 4 73.2 23.34 11.5 1.27 0.38 24.22 2.6 33.50 4 5 144.5 49.54 18.9 1.58 0.34 20.76 2.2 29.40 5 6 140.6 41.77 19.9 1.59 0.32 18.39 1.7 32.20 6 7 46.5 13.9 7.2 0.8 0.19 11.93 1.4 40.20 7 8 34 10.82 5.5 0.59 0.16 8.9 1.1 37.50 8 9 19.4 6.39 3.3 0.32 0.14 6.82 1 39.20 9 10 15.1 4.56 2.6 0.33 0.12 6.09 0.8 38.80 10 11 15.9 4.58 2.8 0.35 0.15 7.85 1.1 34.20 11 12 22.7 6.57 4.1 0.46 0.15 7.69 1 36.40 12 13 19.3 5.86 3.3 0.45 0.17 8.86 1.1 35.40 13 14 24.3 6.94 5 0.74 0.19 12.26 1.2 29.10 14 15 23.4 6.06 4.2 0.58 0.19 10.94 1.2 35.20 15 16 24.7 6.85 4.2 0.52 0.22 13.04 1.5 29.80 16 17 294.3 89.44 46.1 3.63 0.61 38.48 3.7 25.60 17 18 302.5 86.89 48.5 4.13 0.73 44.73 4.1 25.20

TUV-AUG-0038

From To Ce

ppm Dy

ppm Er

ppm Eu

ppm Gd

ppm Ho

ppm La

ppm Lu

ppm 0 1 253.8 2.41 1.64 0.26 2.18 0.56 21.2 0.29 1 2 260.4 2.01 1.63 0.19 1.42 0.5 8.9 0.29 2 3 141.7 2.2 1.81 0.3 1.45 0.53 10.2 0.32 3 4 198.2 1.9 1.3 0.32 1.49 0.41 7.6 0.22 4 5 124.8 2.24 1.85 0.4 1.91 0.54 14.5 0.36 5 6 131.8 2.76 1.58 0.52 2.97 0.57 25.5 0.25 6 7 83.7 2.78 1.21 0.52 3.25 0.49 27.1 0.17 7 8 253.9 3.6 2.19 1.05 3.99 0.76 48.2 0.39 8 9 197.4 3.6 2.47 1.44 4.6 0.79 85.9 0.46 9 10 143.5 3.69 2.19 1.54 5.42 0.76 97.1 0.35 10 11 108.8 4.44 2.14 2.06 7.77 0.78 152.7 0.3 11 12 86.4 5.75 2.73 2.8 9.87 0.99 190.9 0.36 12 13 46.4 4.04 2.12 2.46 8.01 0.78 156 0.31 13 14 58.6 4.56 2.27 2.84 8.95 0.84 171.2 0.32 14 15 64.8 5.5 2.61 3.39 11.08 1.03 209.9 0.34 15 16 80.8 6.33 2.97 3.64 12.21 1.09 233.3 0.4 16 17 97.8 10.03 4.56 6.1 19.84 1.78 363.1 0.62 17 18 86.3 10.3 4.75 5.57 19.59 1.79 333.5 0.64

From To Nd

ppm Pr

ppm Sm

ppm Tb

ppm Tm

ppm Y

ppm Yb

ppm Ga

ppm 0 1 14.2 4.49 2.5 0.33 0.28 14.22 1.8 32.40 1 2 6.4 1.94 1.6 0.24 0.25 12.9 1.7 29.50 2 3 12.2 4.16 1.5 0.27 0.31 13.51 2.2 36.20 3 4 50.4 17.59 1.7 0.26 0.22 10.21 1.6 33.70 4 5 14.5 3.94 2.6 0.34 0.31 13.44 2.1 29.80 5 6 22.5 6.39 4.1 0.47 0.25 14.47 1.5 27.10 6 7 24.6 7.12 4.2 0.45 0.18 11.29 1.1 28.90 7 8 47.2 13.25 6.8 0.6 0.37 18.2 2.5 32.70 8 9 79 22.9 10.2 0.63 0.43 19.18 3 29.80 9 10 91.5 26.27 12.1 0.7 0.35 19.29 2.4 26.80 10 11 133.5 38.87 16.7 0.84 0.29 19.08 1.9 25.30 11 12 166.8 48.59 21.8 1.12 0.38 23 2.6 28.40 12 13 137.8 39.15 17.9 0.86 0.3 18.82 2 21.80 13 14 147.2 42.53 20 0.9 0.34 19.87 2.1 20.90 14 15 177.3 51.2 23.7 1.15 0.41 24.69 2.5 22.40 15 16 193.8 56.84 26 1.29 0.4 26.69 2.7 25.40 16 17 283.1 83.41 39.8 2.14 0.63 43.46 4.1 21.30 17 18 243.5 72.41 36.1 2.08 0.69 46.09 4.6 20.90

TUV-AUG-0040

From To Ce

ppm Dy

ppm Er

ppm Eu

ppm Gd

ppm Ho

ppm La

ppm Lu

ppm 0 1 337.1 2.43 1.74 0.23 1.81 0.5 23.5 0.27 1 2 316.7 1.98 1.28 0.18 1.84 0.37 21 0.22 2 3 339.1 1.84 1.2 0.15 1.64 0.38 20 0.22 3 4 374.9 1.91 1.09 0.16 1.65 0.37 22.2 0.21 4 5 384.5 2.08 1.21 0.23 1.89 0.38 30.5 0.2 5 6 656.8 4.8 2.37 0.42 4.64 0.86 87.1 0.35 6 7 454.4 4.2 1.99 0.46 5.05 0.7 61.9 0.33 7 8 404 5.24 2.5 0.63 6.06 0.89 82.6 0.34 8 9 494.8 9.94 4.76 1.04 11.88 1.72 128.2 0.59 9 10 405.6 15.64 7.53 1.45 19.21 2.76 154.6 0.73 10 11 416.2 15.91 6.69 1.82 19.6 2.66 159.7 0.72 11 12 379.1 16.14 6.78 1.92 22.89 2.56 201.6 0.62 12 13 380.6 17.7 6.88 1.93 24.89 2.74 215.3 0.64

From To Nd

ppm Pr

ppm Sm

ppm Tb

ppm Tm

ppm Y

ppm Yb

ppm Ga

ppm 0 1 22.3 7.78 2.5 0.36 0.23 12.15 2 34.50 1 2 11.9 3.71 2.1 0.27 0.2 9.5 1.5 34.70 2 3 10.8 3.45 2 0.25 0.21 8.62 1.4 37.00 3 4 11.2 3.54 2 0.26 0.19 8.03 1.4 38.20 4 5 15.8 5.26 3 0.31 0.18 7.33 1.2 35.80 5 6 33.5 12 6.5 0.77 0.32 12.91 2.7 36.50 6 7 37.1 12 7.2 0.74 0.32 12.14 2.5 37.10 7 8 66.3 22.1 8.2 0.81 0.36 15.88 2.7 33.50 8 9 81.5 25.12 15.2 1.72 0.69 34.98 4.4 34.60 9 10 132.7 38.73 22.5 2.53 0.96 62.05 6 30.10 10 11 155 43.31 28.6 2.74 0.89 54.07 5.2 30.80 11 12 202.5 56.55 35.8 2.99 0.82 52.36 5.5 28.80 12 13 222.7 61.8 39.5 3.19 0.88 55.2 5.5 29.60

TUV-AUG-0064

From To Ce

ppm Dy

ppm Er

ppm Eu

ppm Gd

ppm Ho

ppm La

ppm Lu

ppm 0 1 479.6 2.8 1.5 0.28 2.65 0.46 32.5 0.26 1 2 625.5 2.62 1.47 0.19 2.53 0.47 35.6 0.22 2 3 676.4 2.74 1.94 0.21 2.6 0.58 33.2 0.25 3 4 700.4 2.79 1.79 0.21 2.14 0.51 29.9 0.26 4 5 491.5 3.4 1.98 0.29 2.75 0.56 36.6 0.3 5 6 1451.1 18.58 8.66 1.73 22.25 3.06 437.4 1.14 6 7 751.5 7.75 4.22 0.83 9.51 1.33 209.6 0.53 7 8 377 12.12 5.57 1.93 16.24 2.12 181 0.67

From To Nd

ppm Pr

ppm Sm

ppm Tb

ppm Tm

ppm Y

ppm Yb

ppm Ga

ppm 0 1 23.8 7.59 3.8 0.4 0.22 9.68 1.7 36.20 1 2 17.7 5.5 3.3 0.42 0.23 9.77 1.6 37.90 2 3 14.3 4.75 3 0.42 0.26 12.06 2 36.90 3 4 12.5 3.92 2.5 0.4 0.25 9.6 1.9 39.70 4 5 14.5 4.74 3.1 0.44 0.29 10.04 2.4 43.20 5 6 169.3 58.05 28.7 3.14 1.18 52.95 8.3 0.00 6 7 93.4 33.42 14.6 1.26 0.53 23.42 3.9 43.30 7 8 127.2 38.69 22.8 2.14 0.71 43.19 4.8 42.80

TUV-AUG-0066

From To Ce

ppm Dy

ppm Er

ppm Eu

ppm Gd

ppm Ho

ppm La

ppm Lu

ppm 0 1 244.6 5.08 2.34 1.95 8.92 0.85 120.5 0.23 1 2 251.3 5.15 2.33 1.82 9.27 0.83 127.1 0.31 2 3 258.3 5.18 2.55 1.96 8.73 0.85 130.1 0.35 3 4 285 5.34 2.37 2.3 9.33 0.82 134.9 0.22 4 5 496.4 6.69 2.38 3.4 13.06 0.92 241.2 0.23 5 6 469.4 6.89 2.65 3.63 13.03 1.05 227.4 0.32 6 7 420 8.45 2.79 4.67 15.99 1.13 202.3 0.26

From To Nd

ppm Pr

ppm Sm

ppm Tb

ppm Tm

ppm Y

ppm Yb

ppm Ga

ppm 0 1 87.4 25.44 14.1 0.99 0.31 19.61 2.1 38.00 1 2 92.5 27.18 15.1 1 0.29 19.95 2.2 38.90 2 3 94.8 27.25 14.4 1.07 0.31 20.93 2.2 37.90 3 4 97.9 28.56 15.1 1.05 0.27 18.33 1.8 38.40 4 5 172.7 53.24 24.6 1.41 0.3 20.51 1.9 35.50 5 6 171.8 51.42 25.7 1.37 0.37 21.58 2.1 34.90 6 7 179.3 50.08 28.1 1.69 0.32 23.99 2.4 33.40

TUV-AUG-0070

From To Ce

ppm Dy

ppm Er

ppm Eu

ppm Gd

ppm Ho

ppm La

ppm Lu

ppm 0 1 370.3 3.22 1.92 0.54 3.52 0.6 45.6 0.28 1 2 412.7 3.55 2.16 0.55 3.87 0.71 46.9 0.36 2 3 704.8 3.73 2.23 0.59 3.77 0.72 57.1 0.38 3 4 713.5 5.08 2.89 0.78 5.28 0.93 80.6 0.44 4 5 430.3 15.52 7.83 2.86 21.2 2.72 192.2 0.89 5 6 250.3 28.93 13.81 5.66 41.94 5.22 360.5 1.63 6 7 281.4 26.39 12.09 5.02 38.36 4.56 321.4 1.41 7 8 911.6 70.09 31.15 12.02 104.58 12.27 798.4 3.22 8 9 789.1 62.13 27.83 10.96 95.16 10.64 748.3 2.99 9 10 652.5 57.8 26.42 11.2 88.29 9.8 668.3 2.67

From To Nd

ppm Pr

ppm Sm

ppm Tb

ppm Tm

ppm Y

ppm Yb

ppm Ga

ppm 0 1 32.2 9 5.5 0.52 0.28 13.93 2 33.70 1 2 37.5 10.94 6.2 0.6 0.33 15.94 2.3 35.70 2 3 35 10.39 5.7 0.57 0.32 15.73 2.5 35.60 3 4 71.3 22.83 7.8 0.82 0.43 18.89 3.2 35.90 4 5 198.9 51.98 35.3 2.64 1.01 59.77 6.8 33.40 5 6 382.9 97.42 65.8 5.27 1.78 116.55 11.6 29.90 6 7 321.7 83.06 57.3 4.7 1.57 105.01 9.7 28.20 7 8 834.4 215.37 151.2 13.1 3.93 278.42 24 0.00 8 9 796.8 207.79 144.2 11.82 3.63 247.21 21.2 0.00 9 10 744.1 190.25 136 10.98 3.3 232.83 20.2 0.00

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304026

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.