Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2026 Drill Campaign at the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill" or the "Project"). The 2026 Drill Campaign is now complete, and totalled 17,273 meters of infill, expansion, and geotechnical drilling across 112 holes. Results from the 2025 and 2026 drill campaigns at Richmond Hill are being incorporated into a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") in the fourth quarter of 2026. This data will support an updated mineral resource estimate, refine the geo-metallurgical model, and deliver a single optimized mine plan with sequencing.

Highlights from this update include:

Expansion drill hole RH26C-432 intersected 11.36 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and 14.92 g/t silver (g/t Ag) over 26.3 meters (298 gram-meters Au), including 77.19 g/t Au and 63.12 g/t Ag over 3.2 meters (247 gram-meters Au) and RH26C-437 intersected 2.89 g/t Au and 8.18 g/t Ag over 38.0 meters (110 gram-meters Au) including 14.20 g/t Au and 12.90 g/t Ag over 1.5 meters (21 gram-meters Au) . These results are another example of higher grades within the Deadwood Formation in the Northern Expansion area of Richmond Hill, where these trends have continued north from Chism Gulch, with highest grades continuous along structures.

Expansion drilling in the northeast Project area remains open in all directions and continues to return grades exceeding the 0.566 g/t Au average grade in the July 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow ("IACF") measured and indicated mine plan. High-grade gold intercepts in RH26C-432 and RH26C-437 are located approximately 365 meters (1,170 feet) and 361 meters (1,185 feet), respectively, north of the current measured and indicated resource boundary ("M&I boundary") and represent meaningful step-outs. The 2025-2026 northeast expansion drill programs covered an area of 580 meters (1,903 feet) north - south and 730 meters (2,395 feet) east - west beyond the current M&I boundary.

The Company has advanced the Richmond Hill PFS sufficiently to identify critical long lead time items. The longest lead time item is an electrical substation, which the Company has successfully obtained a build slot through Black Hills Energy (NYSE: BKH), a South Dakota based company that provides electrical and natural gas power to customers across north central United States. The Company expects to secure further long lead time items ordered in 2027 and 2028 as the Company leverages the over $100 million dollars in treasury to maintain its construction schedule and reduce production startup risks.

Jack Henris, President and COO of Dakota Gold, said, "We are encouraged by the results of the northeast expansion drilling, which continues to identify higher-grade zones that complement the large heap-leachable resource at Richmond Hill outlined in the IACF. With the 2026 Drill Campaign complete, our focus is on integrating these new results into the resource model and advancing comprehensive metallurgical work and trade-off studies in support of our Pre-Feasibility Study. We commend our team and contractors for safely delivering the drill campaign on time and on budget. Supported by our $107 million cash position as of March 31, 2026, we are also pleased to announce we have secured the electrical substation build slot and are advancing engineering, site layout, and operational readiness along the project's critical path. This reflects the depth of our team's experience and reinforces our commitment to advancing Richmond Hill as the next gold mine in the Homestake District."

Figure 1. Plan Map showing location of Dakota Gold Corp. Richmond Hill drill results reported today in Table 1.

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Figure 2. Plan Map showing northeast location of Dakota Gold Corp. Richmond Hill drill results beyond the current measured and indicated resource boundary.

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Figure 3. 1,050-East-West field of view section map of Richmond Hill looking East.

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Table 1. Richmond Hill drill results (Metric / Imperial)1,2,3,4

Hole # From (m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Au (g/t) g x m

Au Grade Ag (g/t) g x m Ag From

(ft) To

(ft) Interval (ft) Grade Au (oz/ton) RH26C-432 74.7 101.0 26.3 11.36 298 14.92 392 245.1 331.3 86.2 0.331 inc. 79.1 82.3 3.2 77.19 247 63.12 202 259.5 270.0 10.5 2.251 RH26C-434 14.1 19.1 4.9 1.15 6 1.59 8 46.4 62.5 16.1 0.034

69.4 73.2 3.8 1.90 7 13.89 53 227.7 240.3 12.6 0.056

78.6 89.0 10.4 0.75 8 5.39 56 258.0 292.1 34.1 0.022 RH26C-435 No significant intercepts RH26C-436 15.1 19.0 3.9 0.77 3 2.35 9 49.5 62.2 12.7 0.022

119.7 127.5 7.8 1.35 10 19.33 150 392.7 418.2 25.5 0.039 RH26C-437 144.9 182.9 38.0 2.89 110 8.18 311 475.5 600.2 124.7 0.084 inc. 164.5 166.0 1.5 14.20 21 12.90 19 539.7 544.6 4.9 0.414 RH26C-440 96.3 100.9 4.5 1.10 5 3.81 17 316.0 330.9 14.9 0.032

115.9 128.2 12.3 1.15 14 15.02 185 380.1 420.6 40.5 0.033 RH26C-441 130.2 135.1 4.9 0.51 3 4.02 20 427.1 443.3 16.2 0.015 RH26C-442 85.1 98.1 13.0 0.85 11 25.99 338 279.2 321.9 42.7 0.025

116.3 143.6 27.2 0.77 21 6.56 179 381.6 471.0 89.4 0.023 RH26C-443 153.8 157.0 3.2 1.64 5 3.24 10 504.6 515.2 10.6 0.048 RH26C-445 4.9 14.9 10.0 1.54 15 61.21 614 16.1 49.0 32.9 0.045 RH26C-446 8.3 21.3 13.0 0.91 12 53.99 704 27.2 70.0 42.8 0.026

30.8 33.9 3.0 0.94 3 16.67 51 101.2 111.2 10.0 0.027 RH26C-447 5.8 25.6 19.8 1.03 20 25.47 505 19.0 84.0 65.0 0.030

50.6 59.3 8.7 1.66 14 9.70 84 166.0 194.4 28.4 0.049

68.9 73.2 4.3 4.88 21 28.52 122 226.0 240.0 14.0 0.142 RH26C-448 11.4 33.3 21.9 0.61 13 55.85 1226 37.3 109.3 72.0 0.018 RH26C-449 66.7 76.2 9.5 1.46 14 22.97 218 218.8 250.0 31.2 0.042 RH26C-451 38.6 60.4 21.8 1.06 23 5.86 128 126.5 198.0 71.5 0.031 RH26C-452 79.2 95.5 16.3 1.63 27 12.03 196 259.8 313.2 53.4 0.048 RH26C-453 83.7 89.5 5.8 0.51 3 20.43 119 274.6 293.7 19.1 0.015 The table may contain rounding errors. Abbreviations in the table include ounces per ton ("oz/ton"); grams per tonne ("g/t"); feet ("ft"); meter ("m"); gram meters ("g x m"). True thickness unknown. Intervals calculated based on 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 3.05 meters. The July 7, 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow has an open pit designed with 12.2m (40 ft) benches. The average grade for the Measured and Indicated mine plan is 0.566 g/t Au (0.017 oz/ton). A gram-meter of 7 and above has been highlighted in Table 1 based on the bench height and average grade.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is expanding the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project to commercial production as soon as 2029, and outlining a Tertiary maiden resource as well as a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project, both located on private land in South Dakota.

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Shareholder and Investor Inquiries

Qualified Person and S-K 1300 Disclosure

William Gehlen, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-10626) with the AIPG, American Institute of Professional Geologists, a Senior Fellow with the SEG, and Senior Manager - Geology of Dakota Gold Corp., is the Company's designated qualified person (as defined in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K) for this news release and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gold and multi-element analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab. Check samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas, Vancouver B.C. as an umpire laboratory. Assay results are reviewed, and discrepancies are investigated prior to incorporation into the Company database.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this communication, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our expectations regarding additional drilling, metallurgy and modeling; our expectations for the improvement and growth of the mineral resources and potential for conversion of mineral resources into reserves; completion of a pre-feasibility study, a feasibility study, and/or permitting; and our overall expectation for the possibility of near-term production at the Richmond Hill project. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

All references to "$" in this communication are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

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Source: Dakota Gold Corp.